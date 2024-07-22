Ekko, Heimderdinger team up in Arcane Season 2’s first confirmed storyline

Arcane fans, rejoice! Fortiche Studios has shared an official Season Two clip, dubbed “Stealth Mission,” across social media, giving us a tantalizing glimpse into the new season’s first confirmed storyline—and it’s an Ekko and Heimerdinger team-up.

Recommended Videos

The minute and 17-second video features the unlikely duo pairing up to break back into Heimerdinger’s lab. In the clip, we see esteemed Yordle scientist Heimerdinger dressed similarly to a Fireflight and acting like a ninja on a perilous mission. This humorous setup sets the stage for much-needed comedic relief in the otherwise intense Arcane world, which is based on lore from League of Legends. Ekko, known for his serious demeanor, even cracks a smile during their interactions, showing a lighter side to his character.

One particularly funny exchange occurs when Heimerdinger whispers to his Arcane infiltration partner, “The Brambleback has left the jungle,” to which Ekko responds, “Code words don’t work if you just make them up on the spot.” This moment highlights the endearing and amusing dynamic between the two characters.

Despite being removed from the council, Heimerdinger is still the head of the academy. This makes the idea of breaking into a place he “essentially owns,” as Ekko pointed out, quite ridiculous. The clip’s lighthearted tone is a refreshing change of pace and suggests Season Two will continue to balance its darker themes with moments of levity.

Season Two of Arcane is shaping up to be an intense and thrilling continuation of the animated League story. Early trailers released so far have been packed with anticipation, action, and intensity, promising high-stakes drama and emotional depth. Despite the wholesome clip released this week, Jinx’s voice actress has already cautioned fans about the devastating Season Two finale—so don’t get too comfortable just yet.

In light of all the tense trailers, this clip serves as a welcome reminder that Arcane’s creators know how to balance the scales. The blend of humor and action in the Stealth Mission clip not only highlights the evolving relationship between Heimerdinger and Ekko but also sets the stage for an exciting and emotionally resonant season. Fans can look forward to more epic moments and unexpected alliances as the story unfolds.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy