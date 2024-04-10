Arcane voice actress warns fans of “devastating” season 2 finale

Arcane season one and its finale were both devastating and beautiful, but the voice of the show’s most impactful character, Jinx, has issued a warning that season two’s finale will be even more emotionally taxing.

Ella Purnell, who voices the character Powder/Jinx in season one of Arcane and also stars in the recently released Fallout TV series, revealed to Tech Radar what fans can expect from season two of the hit Netflix series based on League of Legends. And if season one somehow wasn’t brutal enough for you, the ending of season two sounds like it will be.

I can’t wait to be devastated. Image via Riot Games

“I actually just went back into the studio to complete some ADR [automated dialog replacement] for the season two finale – and I cried,” Purnell told Tech Radar. “So, I think other people will cry, too. It’s devastating, and nobody will feel good after watching it.”

Without spoiling anything from season one, there are no shortage of devastating moments from the nine episodes spread across three acts. Season one does not shy away from moments of darkness, violence, or death, all culminating in an explosive cliffhanger at the end of the ninth episode. Several of the game’s iconic champions are characters in the show, and virtually all of them experience something abundantly traumatic during season one.

But these moments did not make the show hard to watch. On the contrary, Arcane was one of the most watched new series when season one released in November 2021, garnering widespread critical acclaim, drawing in fans of League and viewers unfamiliar with the game, and sweeping awards at both the Emmys and the Annie Awards.

Little else is confirmed about season two of Arcane, other than its tentative release window of November 2024, and various teases regarding the story including a potential arrival of a terrifying fan-favorite champion.

