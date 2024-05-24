All Yordle champions in League of Legends

One of the most unique races of characters in League of Legends are Yordles, the tiny, mischievous furballs who hail from Bandle City.
Yordles are practically synonymous with League as champions like Heimerdinger, Rumble, and Veigar are historic with veteran players of the game. The most famous Yordle of all, Teemo, has served as the practical face of League for well over a decade as players who have even the most surface-level knowledge of the game (or have never even touched it at all) are familiar with Teemo.
If you’ve played even a handful of League games, you’ve probably encountered your fair share of Yordles. Even though many Yordles have been in the game for well over a decade, most of them have remained relevant in the game’s meta pretty consistently.
In total, there are 15 Yordles in League of Legends. They’re listed in order of release date and position in the table below.
Full list of Yordles in LoL
|Name
|Release year
|Position / Archetype
|Amumu
|2009
|Jungle, Support
|Corki
|2009
|Hybrid (mid lane), AD carry
|Fizz
|2011
|Assassin (mid lane)
|Gnar
|2014
|Top lane
|Heimerdinger
|2009
|Mage (mid lane), Support
|Kennen
|2010
|Top lane, AD carry
|Kled
|2016
|Top lane
|Lulu
|2012
|Support
|Poppy
|2010
|Top lane, Jungle, Support
|Rumble
|2011
|Top lane
|Teemo
|2009
|Marksman (Top lane)
|Tristana
|2009
|AD carry
|Veigar
|2009
|Mage (mid lane), Support
|Vex
|2021
|Mage (mid lane)
|Ziggs
|2012
|Mage (mid lane)
While Yordles were frequently added to the game during the early stages of League’s existence, Riot has definitely dialed back the number of new Yordle additions in recent seasons. The most recent Yordle, Vex, was added to the game in 2021, and Riot has not given any hints at putting a new Yordle into the lineup sometime soon. A contingency of players would like to see the Legends of Runeterra-exclusive Yordle, Norra, make her way onto the Rift, but that possibility is definitely unconfirmed at this time.