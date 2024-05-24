All Yordle champions in League of Legends

One of the most unique races of characters in League of Legends are Yordles, the tiny, mischievous furballs who hail from Bandle City.

Recommended Videos

Yordles are practically synonymous with League as champions like Heimerdinger, Rumble, and Veigar are historic with veteran players of the game. The most famous Yordle of all, Teemo, has served as the practical face of League for well over a decade as players who have even the most surface-level knowledge of the game (or have never even touched it at all) are familiar with Teemo.

If you’ve played even a handful of League games, you’ve probably encountered your fair share of Yordles. Even though many Yordles have been in the game for well over a decade, most of them have remained relevant in the game’s meta pretty consistently.

In total, there are 15 Yordles in League of Legends. They’re listed in order of release date and position in the table below.

Full list of Yordles in LoL

“Fascinating, isn’t it?” Image via Riot Games

Name Release year Position / Archetype Amumu 2009 Jungle, Support Corki 2009 Hybrid (mid lane), AD carry Fizz 2011 Assassin (mid lane) Gnar 2014 Top lane Heimerdinger 2009 Mage (mid lane), Support Kennen 2010 Top lane, AD carry Kled 2016 Top lane Lulu 2012 Support Poppy 2010 Top lane, Jungle, Support Rumble 2011 Top lane Teemo 2009 Marksman (Top lane) Tristana 2009 AD carry Veigar 2009 Mage (mid lane), Support Vex 2021 Mage (mid lane) Ziggs 2012 Mage (mid lane)

While Yordles were frequently added to the game during the early stages of League’s existence, Riot has definitely dialed back the number of new Yordle additions in recent seasons. The most recent Yordle, Vex, was added to the game in 2021, and Riot has not given any hints at putting a new Yordle into the lineup sometime soon. A contingency of players would like to see the Legends of Runeterra-exclusive Yordle, Norra, make her way onto the Rift, but that possibility is definitely unconfirmed at this time.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more