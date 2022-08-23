For the first time in the history of Legends of Runeterra, the Riot Games-created virtual card game based on the world of League of Legends, an exclusive champion is being added to the game that is not available in League: Norra. But this peculiar yordle is a name that’s not new to the lore of League, particularly that of a beloved magical cat.

Riot announced earlier today that Norra will be joining LoR in its upcoming expansion, Awakening. This yordle hails from Bandle City, an elusive region of Runeterra that’s home to these small, fluffy creatures, many of which possess a heightened ability for magic over other creatures in the world.

There’s no place like home!



Curl up with Norra and a good book in Awakening, the latest expansion, releasing August 31. pic.twitter.com/Hi0tDHP2F7 — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) August 23, 2022

Norra strides in her research on portals that allow her to summon creatures from faraway lands. She uses this ability in LoR to bring allies onto the field of varying strengths, those allies increasing in power when Norra advances to level two after continuing to use her portals.

Yet despite Norra’s status as an exclusive champion of the card game, she is a character that has been in the lore of League for over three years. The yordle enchantress had a familiar face around her at all times in the form of the controversial champion, Yuumi, who acted as a friend and protector to Norra for many years. The pair often traveled together using Norra’s Book of Thresholds, the source of this portal magic, to traverse through the many lands of Runeterra.

One day, Norra ventured through one of her portals without Yuumi, closing it off from returning home and leaving Yuumi alone without the yordle she called her master. The Magical Cat sought the book, which she called Book, for answers, noticing that it seemed to respond to her pleas for help. Since then, Yuumi and Book have traveled around Runeterra seeking any clues that may lead them to finding Norra.

This reunion between Norra and Yuumi in LoR marks the first time that the two champions have been together in years following Norra’s disappearance. The pair have already been teased to have numerous interactions together, Yuumi notably angry that her master had left her and Book alone for so long. Though the two have yet to meet on the Rift, where Norra exists only in the lore of the Magical Cat, rather than as a playable champion for League players to control.

Unlike when Silco was added to Teamfight Tactics to celebrate the release of the animated series Arcane, Norra is already an established character in League despite not appearing in the game. Therefore, it is highly possible that this yordle will be joining the evolving cast of champions in the MOBA at some time in the future.

But for now, master and student have some catching up to do.