The 4 spiciest LoL Worlds 2024 matches to watch in the Swiss Stage round one

With the Play-Ins of the 2024 League of Legends World Championship concluded, anticipation for the Swiss Stage is at an all-time high. Eight exciting matches will kick off on Thursday featuring the world’s top teams and players, each ready to showcase their skill on the international stage.

After the first week of Worlds, which saw MAD Lions, PaiN Gaming, GAM Esports, and PSG Talon secure their spots in the main event, the intensity of the competition is about to ramp up even more. The Swiss Stage battleground, where 16 teams compete across five rounds, will kick off on Oct. 3. Each team will play until they either secure three wins to move on to the Knockout Stage—or face elimination after three losses.

The motto for the 2024 World Championship targets both the fans and the teams’ opponents. Image via Riot Games

With no rematch allowed and both qualification and elimination matches being best-of-threes, the pressure is on from the very first match, as every victory is a crucial step forward to the Knockout stage.

Among the eight matches in the first round of Swiss, a few stand out as must-watch games for all League fans. Featuring some of the best teams from the four major regions and a minor one, you don’t want to miss these matches.

Top Esports vs. T1

Faker at the League of Legends World Championship 2024 Swiss Asset Day. Photo by Tom Chansiraphet/Riot Games

The clash between Top Esports and T1 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated matches of the Swiss Stage. These two legendary organizations have a deep history in international competition, with their last clash featured at the 2024 Esports World Cup this past summer. TES, representing the LPL, is fielding a lineup filled with star power and past World champions, including JackeyLove and Tian, who also won the MVP in Paris 2019.

But on the other side of the Rift is the most decorated team in League history and the current Worlds title holder, T1.

Past matchups between TES and T1 have always been exciting, but this year’s clash feels especially unpredictable. While T1 didn’t perform as expected in the LCK playoffs or the regional qualifiers for Worlds, the new patch could work in their favor—especially Faker’s—giving them a chance to dominate the international stage once again. And precisely because of those changes to mages in the mid lane, the battle between Faker and Creme is the one to watch.

This could be a much closer game than anyone might predict, with the jungle and mid-lane action between Tian vs. Oner and Creme vs. Faker likely deciding the outcome despite the ADC-focused meta.

Team Liquid vs. LNG Esports

Weiwei at the League Worlds Swiss Asset Day. Photo by Tom Chansiraphet/Riot Games

Team Liquid and LNG Esports have something to prove on the international stage, and this first showdown is their chance to make a statement to fans and other competitors for the crown. And despite TL’s fumble in the playoffs of the LCS Summer Split, their strong performances throughout the split suggest they might have what it takes to challenge an LPL team like LNG.

But with Scout back in LNG’s lineup, the LPL looks more dangerous than ever.

For TL, the game plan is clear: secure an early lead and keep the pressure on. LNG will count on Scout’s experience and GALA’s explosive carry potential, making this a match where every moment counts.

G2 Esports vs. PaiN Gaming

Caps (L) and Hans Sama of G2 Esports at the League of Legends World Championship 2024 Swiss Asset Day on September 30, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Tom Chansiraphet/Riot Games

Europe’s best, G2 Esports, goes up against paiN Gaming, who just made CBLOL history by qualifying from the Play-In stage to earn their David vs. Goliath showdown. G2, with their star-studded roster, are heavy favorites, but paiN Gaming, the pride of Brazil, will be looking to channel the underdog spirit that has made past wildcard teams famous for causing Worlds upsets.

G2 are no strangers to the international stage, having consistently been Europe’s most successful team at Worlds and MSI. Meanwhile, paiN have made it to the Swiss Stage with grit and determination. Although the odds are not in their favor, they could pull off a miracle by leveraging their veteran bot lane.

While Worlds is unpredictable, and paiN Gaming will be playing with nothing to lose, G2’s overwhelming experience and class are likely to give them the edge. It’s Europe’s giants vs Brazil’s heroes, and while G2 are favorites, the potential for an upset is there.

Gen.G vs. Weibo Gaming

Weibo Gaming at the League of Legends World Championship 2024 Swiss Asset Day on September 30, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Tom Chansiraphet/Riot Games

Gen.G come into this matchup as the clear favorite for the Summoner’s Cup—even after HLE cut down their golden road attempt in the LCK Summer Finals. Known for their impeccable macro play, the LCK second seed excels at controlling the pace of the game, often leaving their opponents scrambling to react. With players like Chovy and Canyon at the helm, they dictate the flow of matches, forcing teams into a reactive state where they struggle to find opportunities.

Weibo Gaming’s best chance lies in disrupting that control. Instead of letting Gen.G dictate the tempo, Weibo need to go all-in and rely on their instincts, pushing the game into chaotic skirmishes where they can thrive. Their more aggressive players, like Xiaohu or Tarzan, must seize the initiative early to create pressure before Gen.G’s methodical style takes over. If Weibo can prevent Gen.G from playing their calculated game, they might find a way to challenge the Korean powerhouse and move to the upper side of the Swiss bracket.

As the 2024 Worlds Swiss Stage kicks off, fans are gearing up for what promises to be an explosive opening day. Whether you’re rooting for the heavyweights or hoping for an underdog story, the first day of the Swiss Stage will surely deliver unforgettable moments as the road to the Knockout Stage begins.

The Swiss Stage of the 2024 League World Championship kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 3, with matches starting at 6am CT.

