Astralis signs former LCK Challengers support JeongHoon as final member of 2022 LEC Summer Split roster

Right before the start of MSI 2022, Astralis has locked up former Fredit Brion Challengers support Lee Jeong-hoon to round out its League of Legends roster for the 2022 LEC Summer Split.

The 22-year-old will join veteran AD carry Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup in the bottom lane when this new-look Astralis lineup attempts to break away from the bottom of the regular season standings for the first time. The team’s lineup now consists of JeongHoon and Kobbe in the bottom lane, with rookie mid laner Dajor still with the team alongside jungler Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir and top lane veteran Kiss “Vizicsacsi” Tamás.

JeongHoon only started his career in 2019 when he joined GC Busan Ascension to help the team qualify for the Korea Challengers league. After their early elimination at the hands of Gen.G in the 2019 KeSPA Cup, he was eventually acquired by Element Mystic to compete for them in 2020. The last team he played for was Fredit Brion Challengers through 2021, but he wasn’t able to find a team for the 2022 Spring Split.

Astralis’ head coach Baltat “AOD” Alin-Ciprian said that JeongHoon is a raw talent who is motivated and ready to work for the shot he has been given. The focus for the team is to help integrate him into the current systems they have in place. The support player’s English-speaking skills are at a “beginner-level,” according to AOD, but since the org built its roster early, the team has plenty of time to help him adjust and learn.

“Many people will probably question our decision to sign JeongHoon, because of the other promising players currently playing in the ERLs,” AOD said. “However, we did our due diligence and compared him to our other available options in Europe.”

When Astralis scouted for new support talent, JeongHoon seemed perfect for the role it wanted him to fill, which is a “proactive playmaking support player that can take over games through his decisive gameplay.” He will likely need time to adjust, however, since he hasn’t played against any major region competition before.