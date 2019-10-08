Apple Music China previews potential League of Legends Worlds 2019 song

After nearly a week since the Worlds 2019 play-in stage commenced, League of Legends fans have been wondering when the event’s theme song will be released. Apple Music China may have answered fans’ prayers.

A 30-second preview of the single “Phoenix” was unveiled on Apple Music today, which features Cailin Russo and Against the Current lead vocalist Chrissy Costanza. Riot hasn’t officially confirmed “Phoenix” as the Worlds single, however, and it hasn’t been released yet on the company’s YouTube channel.

The song begins with an enchantingly catchy melody that builds up to a timely cadence, setting the stage for the singer’s airy and powerful voice.

“What are you willing to lose?” the singer begins. “You cover your wounds, but underneath them a million voices in your head that whisper ‘start now.’ Another twist of the knife, a turn of the screws, it’s all in your mind and it’s riding you.”

This isn’t the first time Costanza has made an appearance on a League track. The vocalist, along with her rock band, flexed their musically-inclined muscles in the Worlds 2017 single, “Legends Never Die.”

Fans eager to hear the entire song may have to wait just a bit longer.

Update Oct. 8 2:30pm CT: ESPN Esports writer Ashley Kang found what may be the full song for Worlds 2019, “Phoenix.”