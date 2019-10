League Worlds 2019: Play-in stage scores, standings, and results

The 2019 League of Legends World Championship kicks off with the play-in stage featuring 12 teams competing for four group stage spots.

The play-in stage features international heavy hitters like Europe’s Splyce, North America’s Clutch Gaming, and South Korea’s DAMWON Gaming.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the play-in group and knockout stages at Worlds 2019.

Play-in group stage

Group A

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Clutch Gaming 0 0 2 Mammoth Esports 0 0 3 Unicorns of Love 0 0

Group A: Matches (Oct. 2 to 4)

Clutch Gaming 0 0 Unicorns of Love Mammoth Esports 0 0 Unicorns of Love Mammoth Esports 0 0 Clutch Gaming Unicorns of Love 0 0 Clutch Gaming Unicorns of Love 0 0 Mammoth Esports Clutch Gaming 0 0 Mammoth Esports

Group B

Position Team Wins Losses 1 DetonatioN Gaming 0 0 2 Isurus Gaming 0 0 3 Splyce 0 0

Group B: Matches (Oct. 2 to 4)

DetonatioN Gaming 0 0 Splyce DetonatioN Gaming 0 0 Isurus Gaming Splyce 0 0 Isurus Gaming Splyce 0 0 DetonatioN Gaming Isurus Gaming 0 0 DetonatioN Gaming Isurus Gaming 0 0 Splyce

Group C

Position Team Wins Losses 1 HK Attitude 0 0 2 Lowkey Esports 0 0 3 MEGA Esports 0 0

Group C: Matches (Oct. 2 to 4)

MEGA Esports 0 0 HK Attitude MEGA Esports 0 0 Lowkey Esports HK Attitude 0 0 Lowkey Esports HK Attitude 0 0 MEGA Esports Lowkey Esports 0 0 MEGA Esports Lowkey Esports 0 0 HK Attitude

Group D

Position Team Wins Losses 1 DAMWON Gaming 0 0 2 Flamengo Esports 0 0 3 Royal Youth 0 0

Group D: Matches (Oct. 2 to 4)

Royal Youth 0 0 DAMWON Gaming DAMWON Gaming 0 0 Flamengo Esports Royal Youth 0 0 Flamengo Esports DAMWON Gaming 0 0 Royal Youth Flamengo Esports 0 0 DAMWON Gaming Flamengo Esports 0 0 Royal Youth

Knockout stage

Match one (Oct. 7, 1pm CT)

TBD 0 0 TBD

Match two (Oct. 7, 6pm CT)

TBD 0 0 TBD

Match three (Oct. 8, 1pm CT)

TBD 0 0 TBD

Match four (Oct. 8, 6pm CT)