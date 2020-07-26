All Spirit Blossom missions in League of Legends

Get busy questing.

Image via Riot Games

The latest League of Legends event Spirit Blossom finally went live on July 22. The hype levels were already high after Riot Games’ tease of the Spirit Blossom skin line at this year’s Anime Expo.

Riot’s celebration of the summer also promised two champions: Lillia and Yone. Once new champions and skins were combined with an interactive story, Spirit Bonds, the event became one of the more original events in League’s history.

There’s so much questing to do to collect tokens and rewards, you may even feel lost. Make sure to read up on how you can progress through Spirit Bonds the fastest, and start chipping away from your quest log.

Buying the Spirit Blossom Pass for 1650 RP will also unlock more quests with rewards ranging from Prestige Points to Gemstones. 

While some quests are straightforward and you’ll complete them easily, some may require you to adopt a particular play style or develop new strategies.

Here’re all the Spirit Blossom missions in League.

Spirit Blossom main event missions

Image via Riot Games

Global missions

Global missions will be available for all players regardless of their Spirit Blossom Pass status.

MissionsRewards
Win a matchmade PvP SR match10 Tokens
Lose a matchmade PvP SR matchFive Tokens
Win a matchmade PvP ARAM matchSix Tokens
Lose a matchmade PvP ARAM matchThree Tokens
Achieve a rank of 1-2 in TFTEight Tokens
Achieve a rank of 3-4 in TFTSix Tokens
Achieve a rank of 5-6 in TFTFour Tokens
Achieve a rank of 7-8 in TFTTwo Tokens
Win a matchmade Nexus Blitz matchSix Tokens
Lose a matchmade Nexus Blitz matchThree Tokens

Spirit Blossom Pass Missions

Buying the event’s pass will unlock 20 more missions with rewards.

First Milestone Spirit Blossom 2020 icon
Second Milestone Five Prestige Points
Third Milestone 10 Win XP Boost Consumable Item
Fourth Milestone Five Prestige Points
Fifth Milestone Emote: Carry Me!
Sixth Milestone Five Prestige Points
Seventh Milestone 1500 Blue Essence
Eighth MilestoneFive Prestige Points
Ninth Milestone Emote: Tee Hee!
Tenth Milestone Five Prestige Points
Eleventh Milestone Emote: Hiya!
Twelfth Milestone 1500 Blue Essence
Thirteenth Milestone 500 Orange Essence
Fourteenth Milestone Mystery Emote Permanent
Fifteenth Milestone One Gemstone
Sixteenth Milestone Hextech Key
Seventeenth Milestone One Masterwork Chest
Eighteenth Milestone 750 Orange Essence
Nineteenth Milestone Spirit Blossom Kanmei Orb
Twentieth Milestone One Gemstone

Spirit Bonds Favor missions

Image via Riot Games

The interactive storyline that the event brings, Spirit Bonds, also comes with its own set of quests. Each champion, featured in the event, will ask you to complete favors for them and rewards you with favor points.

Completing a champion’s favor by playing as them in a game will also allow you to earn more favor points in the process.

Navigate to the event page and click on a champion to start your interaction with them.

Earning favor by playing a specific champion

RequirementsFavor Rewards
Play as a champion with their Spirit Blossom skin equipped in Summoner’s Rift/Nexus BlitzThree favor points for the Corresponding Champion
Play as a champion who has a Spirit Blossom skin in Summoner’s Rift/Nexus BlitzOne favor point for the Corresponding Champion
Play as a champion with their Spirit Blossom skin equipped in ARAMSix favor points for the Corresponding Champion
Playing as a champion who has a Spirit Blossom skin unequipped in ARAMTwo favor points for the Corresponding Champion

Game mode favors

Win a Summoner’s Rift, ARAM, or Nexus Blitz gameTwo favor points
Lose a Summoner’s Rift, ARAM, or Nexus Blitz gameOne favor point
Win a TFT game by placing first, second, third, or fourthFour favor points
Lose a TFT game by placing fifth, sixth, seventh or eighthTwo favor points

Champion specific missions

Each champion participating in the Spirit Blossom event will require you to complete favors both in normal game modes like Summoner’s Rift/ARAM, and Teamfight Tactics.

While the TFT favors can be annoying for players who mainly play League, it’s still a great way to introduce new players to the game.

ChampionSummoner’s RiftR/ARAMTeamfight Tactics
ThreshAchieve a Crowd Control score above 35 to earn 10 favor pointsPlay a two-starred Thresh to earn eight favor points
RivenAchieve 2/3/4/ or 5 Multi-Kill streaks to earn 4/7/10/ or 12 favor pointsEliminate a player to earn four favor points
VayneAchieve 5/8/12/15/ or 20 Kills to earn 1/2/3/4/ or five favor pointsPlay a three or six bonus of any kind to earn one or four favor points
TeemoAchieve a Vision Score above 35 to earn four favor pointsCombine and play a Spatula Item to earn four favor points
CassiopeiaDeal 28,000 or more damage to champions to earn seven favor pointsPlay one or two  three-star unit(s) to earn one or four favor points
LilliaWin with at least 15 takedowns earn five favor pointsFinish in the top four in an Alternate Universe to earn two favor points
AhriPlay as Ahri with 0/1/2/ or 3 deaths to earn 8/3/2/ or one favor pointMake a three star Ahri to earn four favor points
YasuoAchieve a 1/3/6/9/ or 12 kill streak as Yasuo to earn 2/4/6/8/or 10 favor pointsPlay with a three or six Rebel bonus to earn two or four favor points
KindredKill 1/3/ or 5 Epic Monster(s) to earn 1/2/ or three favor pointsSurvive until the Major Kayn Round to earn four favor points

Nexus Blitz Favors

Image via Riot Games

Nexus Blitz was re-skinned to fit the theme of Spirit Blossom, and players can earn extra favor points by playing the mode with specific champions.

In addition to earning favor points for both losing and winning, you can also complete the following quests for extra favor points.

ChampionMission
ThreshParticipate and be on the surviving team in Push The Cart
RivenParticipate and be on the winning team in Prize Fight
VayneParticipate and be on the winning team in King of the Hill
TeemoBe on the team that last hits the Loot Goblin (Veigar or Teemo)
CassiopeiaParticipate and be on the winning team damage per second Race
LilliaParticipate and be on the team that defeats the other team’s Soraka bot in Protect the Soraka
AhriParticipate and be on the winning team in URF Deathmatch
YasuoParticipate and be on the surviving team in Bardle Royale
KindredParticipate and be on the winning team in Scuttle Racing

What are the rewards of the Spirit Blossom event?

While the event missions are fun, they wouldn’t be the same without the sweet rewards attached to them. Spirit Blossom event shop brings a bunch of cool loot for players to collect via event points, but completing favors and increasing your favor rank with a champion also nets you prizes.

Purchasing the premium event pass will also unlock extra rewards.

Favor TierBase RewardsPremium Event Pass Rewards
Rank C (Requires 25 favor points)Champion Shard25 Tokens
Rank B (Requires 50 favor points)15 Tokens25 Tokens
Rank A (Requires 75 favor points)Champion Icon25 Tokens
Rank S (Requires 100 favor points)15 Tokens25 Tokens

What can you purchase with Spirit Blossom tokens?

Image via Riot Games.

Once you complete most of the quests, you’ll end up with a hefty chunk of Spirit Blossom tokens. You’ll be able to spend them on following rewards by heading over to your Loot tab on League’s client.

ItemCost
100 Prestige Points and Spirit Blossom 2020 Event Prestige Points Icon 2200 tokens
Spirit Blossom Teemo Prestige Edition + Icon & Border2000 tokens
Night Blossom Chroma for Spirit Blossom Yasuo + Icon300 tokens
Night Blossom Chroma for Spirit Blossom Lillia + Icon300 tokens
Night Blossom Chroma for Spirit Blossom Thresh + Icon300 tokens
Night Blossom Chroma for Spirit Blossom Vayne + Icon300 tokens
Spirit Blossom Lillia Icon + Border250 tokens
Spirit Blossom Teemo Icon + Border250 tokens
Spirit Blossom Thresh Icon + Border250 tokens
Spirit Blossom Vayne Icon + Border250 tokens
Spirit Blossom Yasuo Icon + Border250 tokens
Kanmei Orb200 tokens
Mystery Emote60 Tokens
One Random Champion Shard50 Tokens
Three Keys180 Tokens
One Key60 Tokens
One Key Fragment20 Tokens
100 Blue Essence10 Tokens
10 Blue Essence1 Token
Little Legends Series One Rare Egg600 Tokens
Little Legends Series Two Rare Egg600 Tokens
Little Legends Series Three Rare Egg600 Tokens
Little Legends Series Four Rare Egg600 Tokens
Little Legends Series Five Rare Egg600 Tokens
Little Legends Series Six Rare Egg600 Tokens
Little Legends Series One-to-Six Rare Egg300 Tokens

As of writing this article, there’re still eight rewards that haven’t been released. Four of these rewards are chromas, and the rest are icons for Spirit Blossom Ahri Cassiopeia, Kindred, and Riven.