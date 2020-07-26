All Spirit Blossom missions in League of Legends

The latest League of Legends event Spirit Blossom finally went live on July 22. The hype levels were already high after Riot Games’ tease of the Spirit Blossom skin line at this year’s Anime Expo.

Riot’s celebration of the summer also promised two champions: Lillia and Yone. Once new champions and skins were combined with an interactive story, Spirit Bonds, the event became one of the more original events in League’s history.

There’s so much questing to do to collect tokens and rewards, you may even feel lost. Make sure to read up on how you can progress through Spirit Bonds the fastest, and start chipping away from your quest log.

Buying the Spirit Blossom Pass for 1650 RP will also unlock more quests with rewards ranging from Prestige Points to Gemstones.

While some quests are straightforward and you’ll complete them easily, some may require you to adopt a particular play style or develop new strategies.

Here’re all the Spirit Blossom missions in League.

Spirit Blossom main event missions

Image via Riot Games

Global missions

Global missions will be available for all players regardless of their Spirit Blossom Pass status.

Missions Rewards Win a matchmade PvP SR match 10 Tokens Lose a matchmade PvP SR match Five Tokens Win a matchmade PvP ARAM match Six Tokens Lose a matchmade PvP ARAM match Three Tokens Achieve a rank of 1-2 in TFT Eight Tokens Achieve a rank of 3-4 in TFT Six Tokens Achieve a rank of 5-6 in TFT Four Tokens Achieve a rank of 7-8 in TFT Two Tokens Win a matchmade Nexus Blitz match Six Tokens Lose a matchmade Nexus Blitz match Three Tokens

Spirit Blossom Pass Missions

Buying the event’s pass will unlock 20 more missions with rewards.

First Milestone Spirit Blossom 2020 icon Second Milestone Five Prestige Points Third Milestone 10 Win XP Boost Consumable Item Fourth Milestone Five Prestige Points Fifth Milestone Emote: Carry Me! Sixth Milestone Five Prestige Points Seventh Milestone 1500 Blue Essence Eighth Milestone Five Prestige Points Ninth Milestone Emote: Tee Hee! Tenth Milestone Five Prestige Points Eleventh Milestone Emote: Hiya! Twelfth Milestone 1500 Blue Essence Thirteenth Milestone 500 Orange Essence Fourteenth Milestone Mystery Emote Permanent Fifteenth Milestone One Gemstone Sixteenth Milestone Hextech Key Seventeenth Milestone One Masterwork Chest Eighteenth Milestone 750 Orange Essence Nineteenth Milestone Spirit Blossom Kanmei Orb Twentieth Milestone One Gemstone

Spirit Bonds Favor missions

Image via Riot Games

The interactive storyline that the event brings, Spirit Bonds, also comes with its own set of quests. Each champion, featured in the event, will ask you to complete favors for them and rewards you with favor points.

Completing a champion’s favor by playing as them in a game will also allow you to earn more favor points in the process.

Navigate to the event page and click on a champion to start your interaction with them.

Earning favor by playing a specific champion

Requirements Favor Rewards Play as a champion with their Spirit Blossom skin equipped in Summoner’s Rift/Nexus Blitz Three favor points for the Corresponding Champion Play as a champion who has a Spirit Blossom skin in Summoner’s Rift/Nexus Blitz One favor point for the Corresponding Champion Play as a champion with their Spirit Blossom skin equipped in ARAM Six favor points for the Corresponding Champion Playing as a champion who has a Spirit Blossom skin unequipped in ARAM Two favor points for the Corresponding Champion

Game mode favors

Win a Summoner’s Rift, ARAM, or Nexus Blitz game Two favor points Lose a Summoner’s Rift, ARAM, or Nexus Blitz game One favor point Win a TFT game by placing first, second, third, or fourth Four favor points Lose a TFT game by placing fifth, sixth, seventh or eighth Two favor points

Champion specific missions

Each champion participating in the Spirit Blossom event will require you to complete favors both in normal game modes like Summoner’s Rift/ARAM, and Teamfight Tactics.

While the TFT favors can be annoying for players who mainly play League, it’s still a great way to introduce new players to the game.

Champion Summoner’s RiftR/ARAM Teamfight Tactics Thresh Achieve a Crowd Control score above 35 to earn 10 favor points Play a two-starred Thresh to earn eight favor points Riven Achieve 2/3/4/ or 5 Multi-Kill streaks to earn 4/7/10/ or 12 favor points Eliminate a player to earn four favor points Vayne Achieve 5/8/12/15/ or 20 Kills to earn 1/2/3/4/ or five favor points Play a three or six bonus of any kind to earn one or four favor points Teemo Achieve a Vision Score above 35 to earn four favor points Combine and play a Spatula Item to earn four favor points Cassiopeia Deal 28,000 or more damage to champions to earn seven favor points Play one or two three-star unit(s) to earn one or four favor points Lillia Win with at least 15 takedowns earn five favor points Finish in the top four in an Alternate Universe to earn two favor points Ahri Play as Ahri with 0/1/2/ or 3 deaths to earn 8/3/2/ or one favor point Make a three star Ahri to earn four favor points Yasuo Achieve a 1/3/6/9/ or 12 kill streak as Yasuo to earn 2/4/6/8/or 10 favor points Play with a three or six Rebel bonus to earn two or four favor points Kindred Kill 1/3/ or 5 Epic Monster(s) to earn 1/2/ or three favor points Survive until the Major Kayn Round to earn four favor points

Nexus Blitz Favors

Image via Riot Games

Nexus Blitz was re-skinned to fit the theme of Spirit Blossom, and players can earn extra favor points by playing the mode with specific champions.

In addition to earning favor points for both losing and winning, you can also complete the following quests for extra favor points.

Champion Mission Thresh Participate and be on the surviving team in Push The Cart Riven Participate and be on the winning team in Prize Fight Vayne Participate and be on the winning team in King of the Hill Teemo Be on the team that last hits the Loot Goblin (Veigar or Teemo) Cassiopeia Participate and be on the winning team damage per second Race Lillia Participate and be on the team that defeats the other team’s Soraka bot in Protect the Soraka Ahri Participate and be on the winning team in URF Deathmatch Yasuo Participate and be on the surviving team in Bardle Royale Kindred Participate and be on the winning team in Scuttle Racing

What are the rewards of the Spirit Blossom event?

While the event missions are fun, they wouldn’t be the same without the sweet rewards attached to them. Spirit Blossom event shop brings a bunch of cool loot for players to collect via event points, but completing favors and increasing your favor rank with a champion also nets you prizes.

Purchasing the premium event pass will also unlock extra rewards.

Favor Tier Base Rewards Premium Event Pass Rewards Rank C (Requires 25 favor points) Champion Shard 25 Tokens Rank B (Requires 50 favor points) 15 Tokens 25 Tokens Rank A (Requires 75 favor points) Champion Icon 25 Tokens Rank S (Requires 100 favor points) 15 Tokens 25 Tokens

What can you purchase with Spirit Blossom tokens?

Image via Riot Games.

Once you complete most of the quests, you’ll end up with a hefty chunk of Spirit Blossom tokens. You’ll be able to spend them on following rewards by heading over to your Loot tab on League’s client.

Item Cost 100 Prestige Points and Spirit Blossom 2020 Event Prestige Points Icon 2200 tokens Spirit Blossom Teemo Prestige Edition + Icon & Border 2000 tokens Night Blossom Chroma for Spirit Blossom Yasuo + Icon 300 tokens Night Blossom Chroma for Spirit Blossom Lillia + Icon 300 tokens Night Blossom Chroma for Spirit Blossom Thresh + Icon 300 tokens Night Blossom Chroma for Spirit Blossom Vayne + Icon 300 tokens Spirit Blossom Lillia Icon + Border 250 tokens Spirit Blossom Teemo Icon + Border 250 tokens Spirit Blossom Thresh Icon + Border 250 tokens Spirit Blossom Vayne Icon + Border 250 tokens Spirit Blossom Yasuo Icon + Border 250 tokens Kanmei Orb 200 tokens Mystery Emote 60 Tokens One Random Champion Shard 50 Tokens Three Keys 180 Tokens One Key 60 Tokens One Key Fragment 20 Tokens 100 Blue Essence 10 Tokens 10 Blue Essence 1 Token Little Legends Series One Rare Egg 600 Tokens Little Legends Series Two Rare Egg 600 Tokens Little Legends Series Three Rare Egg 600 Tokens Little Legends Series Four Rare Egg 600 Tokens Little Legends Series Five Rare Egg 600 Tokens Little Legends Series Six Rare Egg 600 Tokens Little Legends Series One-to-Six Rare Egg 300 Tokens

As of writing this article, there’re still eight rewards that haven’t been released. Four of these rewards are chromas, and the rest are icons for Spirit Blossom Ahri Cassiopeia, Kindred, and Riven.