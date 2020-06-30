Everything we know about Lillia, League’s potential new champion

Riot Games’ latest Champion Roadmap dropped early in June and let fans know the developer was counting the days to release two champions at the same time in a “big” summer event.

Though Riot didn’t include any names so far, the tease of a “dreamy” jungler was enough confirmation of Lillia’s arrival, who was first datamined in January. Jungle mains have been on the lookout for a new champion for a while. Kayn, the last official jungler release, was back in 2017.

Although there are still many unknowns, here’s everything we know so far based on the trail of clues the Riot left behind for players to follow.

Who is Lillia?

There aren’t any resources available at the moment that shed any light on Lillia’s past, in terms of lore.

She looks to have a shy characteristic that can get spooked easily, based on Riot’s roadmap. The author of the article does a little bit of roleplay and invites readers to find Lillia in the jungle. While warning readers about how dangerous Lillia can be when she’s startled, the author slowly starts dozing off. Right before falling to sleep, the author lets out that we’d have to stay awake despite the temptation of warmness and safety.

A couple of mysterious voice lines that were found in the Public Beta Environment (PBE) also allowed us to imagine what her backstory could be.

“They took your home, Lillia.” says the first voice. “Do not forget this loss. Do not forget this loss. Let it course through you.”

“Poor lost spirits beckoning to bloom…” says the second voice. “I’ve been waiting for you.”

While we don’t know who or what reads these lines, it could also mean that Lillia may be working with a revenge-driven spirit since the voice is entirely different from what one would imagine a “dreamy jungler” sounds like.

What are Lillia’s abilities?

While Riot hasn’t released any of Lillia’s abilities officially, her teases indicate that she’ll have a kit that allows her to put enemy champions to sleep. It could potentially be similar to Zoe’s Sleepy Trouble Bubble, or Riot can also decide to introduce a new mechanic in the process.

When does Lillia release on live servers?

Riot mentioned that both Lillia and the other teased champion, speculated to be Yone, were planned to be released into Summoner’s Rift during the big summer event. Though the developer didn’t give any dates for the event, recent additions to the PBE potentially gave away the release date.

A new loot item called “Lillia’s Haiku” was found in PBE, and it reads, “you have discovered Lillia in the forest.” The item’s description also includes a line saying it would become openable on July 22 at 2pm CT.