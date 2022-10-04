All skins coming to the Rift with League Patch 12.19

The best time for League of Legends players and viewers is here: Worlds 2022 has begun, and therefore, Riot Games is adding a bunch of tournament-related stuff to the game.

Patch 12.19 is coming out tomorrow, and as with every update, it will bring a few buffs and nerfs to some champions. Though, this time around, only two of them will be targeted by the nerf hammer, while more than a dozen are about to be strengthened by the developers.

Nevertheless, since the 2022 League World Championship is live, Riot also decided to bring back Spirit Blossom skins. Fans of the colorful collection can rejoice since 10 new skins are making their way onto Summoner’s Rift, with nine champions receiving them. Master Yi is the lucky one to claim a Prestige version as well.

It’s Spirit Blossom season on the PBE. Who would you choose as your spirit guide? 🌸 pic.twitter.com/OQVrFjnTzF — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) September 20, 2022

As expected, most of these Spirit Blossom skins feature purple, pink, and blue colors, which were already associated with the skin line. This time around, there’s at least one champion from every position that’s being gifted a Spirit Blossom makeover, so every player should find something for themselves.

Without further ado, here are all of the skins coming to League of Legends in Patch 12.19.

Spirit Blossom Yorick

Image via Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Tristana

Image via Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Syndra

Image via Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Soraka

Image via Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Sett

Image via Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Evelynn

Image via Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Darius

Image via Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Aphelios

Image via Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Master Yi

Image via Riot Games

Prestige Spirit Blossom Master Yi