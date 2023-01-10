All skins coming to the Rift in League Patch 13.1

The first League of Legends update of 2023, Patch 13.1, is almost here.

With the addition of Patch 13.1, which is scheduled to go live today, the 2023 ranked season will start rolling out across the globe. Players will once again have the chance to focus on their grind on Summoner’s Rift, and this time around, they won’t have as much time to reach their desired rank. With the division of the ranked season into two splits, those who plan on reaching Challenger might have to hurry. Otherwise, they will have to climb again next split.

Like every update, Patch 13.1 introduces a bunch of changes to the game. Some powerful champions like Aatrox and K’Sante will be nerfed, while others, like Lissandra and Twisted Fate, are receiving buffs. Furthermore, the highly anticipated Jax rework is hitting the live servers today as well.

And, as always, new skins are arriving on the Rift.

This time around, players from every position should find something for themselves since 11 different champions will receive a new look. Sivir mains should be the happiest specifically since the Battle Mistress is also getting a Prestige version of her new Mythmaker skin.

Here are all of the skins coming to League of Legends in Patch 13.1.

Mythmaker Irelia

Mythmaker Galio

Mythmaker Garen

Mythmaker Sivir

Mythmaker Zyra

Lunar Empress Ashe

Lunar Guardian Kha’Zix

Lunar Guardian Malphite

Lunar Empress Qiyana

Lunar Emperor Thresh

Prestige Porcelain Lissandra

Prestige Mythmaker Sivir