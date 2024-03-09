Category:
League of Legends

All current and upcoming LoL High Noon skins

The High Noon collection brings out the Wild West in everyone.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Mar 8, 2024 08:06 pm
gragas high noon skin league of legends
Gragas suits the High Noon aesthetic. Image via Riot Games

League of Legends is well-known for its vast array of skins, and one line that many fans are keen on is the High Noon collection, which, as you can guess, is centered around the Wild West.

Recommended Videos

The High Noon skin line first arrived in League in 2018 and has only grown in number over the years since, with more arriving in 2024. Here are all the current and upcoming High Noon skins in League.

All upcoming High Noon skins in League

Yone from League of Legends in his Peacemaker High Noon skin.
The Mythic version of Yone’s High Noon skin is angelic. Image via Riot Games

Six new High Noon skins will be riding out onto the Rift, hopefully in Patch 14.6 on March 20, featuring Yone, Rell, Evelyn, and Gragas. Besides the Legendary skin, these High Noon skins will run you only 1,350 RP, and you can get the Prestige Evelynn skin by participating in events and earning Mythic Essence. 

  • Legendary High Noon Yone (1820 RP)
High Noon Yone skin in league of legends
Yone resembles a true villain in this High Noon collection. Image via Riot Games
  • Mythic variant High Noon Yone (purchased using Mythic Essence in the Mythic Shop)
  • High Noon Rell (1350 RP)
High Noon Rell skin in League of Legends
Rell’s High Noon skin has a fiery tinge to it. Image via Riot Games
  • High Noon Evelynn (1350 RP)
High Noon Evelynn skin league of legends
Evelynn’s High Noon skin resembles the La Illusion skin collection. Image via Riot Games
  • Prestige High Noon Evelynn (earned using event tokens)
Prestige High Noon Evelynn splash art in League of Legends. She can be seen in the center of the image dressed in a gold and violet outfit with deep blonde hair.
Evelynn’s Prestige skin has the typical Mythics blue and purple hues. Image via Riot Games
  • High Noon Gragas (1350 RP)
gragas high noon skin league of legends
Gragas suits the HIgh Noon aesthetic. Image via Riot Games.

All current High Noon skins in LoL

The splash art of the Legendary skin, High Noon Ashe, depiciing the Frost Archer in an old-western-themed outfit with her trusty steed.
Ashe’s High Noon skin is stunning… literally. Image via Riot Games

There are 29 High Noon skins in League, with most purchasable in the client store. However, others can only be obtained during events, from capsules, or by rerolling skin shards. 

Here’s a list of all the current High Noon skins in League:

  1. Alistar (520 RP)
  2. Ashe (1,820 RP)
  3. Caitlyn (520 RP)
  4. Cassiopeia (520 RP)
  5. Darius (1,350 RP)
  6. Fiddlesticks (520 RP)
  7. Hecarim (1,350 RP)
  8. Irelia (1,350 RP)
  9. Jhin (1,350 RP)
  10. Katarina (1,350 RP)
  11. Kog’Maw (520 RP)
  12. Leona (1,820 RP)
  13. Lucian (1,820 RP)
  14. Miss Fortune (750 RP)
  15. Mordekaiser (1,350 RP)
  16. Samira (1,350 RP)
  17. Senna (1,820 RP)
  18. Sion (1,350 RP)
  19. Skarner (975 RP)
  20. Tahm Kench (1,350 RP)
  21. Talon (1,350 RP)
  22. Prestige Talon (chance to obtain by rerolling skin shards or in Mythic shop rotations)
  23. Thresh (1,350 RP)
  24. Twisted Fate (975 RP)
  25. Twitch (1,350 RP)
  26. Urgot (1,350 RP)
  27. Varus (1,350 RP)
  28. Viktor (1,350 RP)
  29. Yasuo (975 RP)

Unfortunately, you will pay more RP if you’re after the more popular High Noon skins for champions like Senna or Leona, but they are worth getting if you can get them during the weekly skin sale or in your personal skin shop.

related content
Read Article 2024 LCS Spring Split: Schedule, results, standings, and more
The LCS 2024 stage with League of Legends players playing as fans cheer from their seats.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
2024 LCS Spring Split: Schedule, results, standings, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Here are the early LoL Patch 14.6 patch notes
Prestige High Noon Evelynn splash art in League of Legends. She can be seen in the center of the image dressed in a gold and violet outfit with deep blonde hair.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the early LoL Patch 14.6 patch notes
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Twisted Fate ADC falls off, Smolder dominates early into LoL Patch 14.5
Smolder, surrounded by yellow flame and standing on a small stone in League of Legends.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Twisted Fate ADC falls off, Smolder dominates early into LoL Patch 14.5
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article 2024 LCS Spring Split: Schedule, results, standings, and more
The LCS 2024 stage with League of Legends players playing as fans cheer from their seats.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
2024 LCS Spring Split: Schedule, results, standings, and more
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Here are the early LoL Patch 14.6 patch notes
Prestige High Noon Evelynn splash art in League of Legends. She can be seen in the center of the image dressed in a gold and violet outfit with deep blonde hair.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the early LoL Patch 14.6 patch notes
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 8, 2024
Read Article Twisted Fate ADC falls off, Smolder dominates early into LoL Patch 14.5
Smolder, surrounded by yellow flame and standing on a small stone in League of Legends.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Twisted Fate ADC falls off, Smolder dominates early into LoL Patch 14.5
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 8, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.