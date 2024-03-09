All current and upcoming LoL High Noon skins

League of Legends is well-known for its vast array of skins, and one line that many fans are keen on is the High Noon collection, which, as you can guess, is centered around the Wild West.

The High Noon skin line first arrived in League in 2018 and has only grown in number over the years since, with more arriving in 2024. Here are all the current and upcoming High Noon skins in League.

All upcoming High Noon skins in League

The Mythic version of Yone’s High Noon skin is angelic. Image via Riot Games

Six new High Noon skins will be riding out onto the Rift, hopefully in Patch 14.6 on March 20, featuring Yone, Rell, Evelyn, and Gragas. Besides the Legendary skin, these High Noon skins will run you only 1,350 RP, and you can get the Prestige Evelynn skin by participating in events and earning Mythic Essence.

Legendary High Noon Yone (1820 RP)

Yone resembles a true villain in this High Noon collection. Image via Riot Games

Mythic variant High Noon Yone (purchased using Mythic Essence in the Mythic Shop)

High Noon Rell (1350 RP)

Rell’s High Noon skin has a fiery tinge to it. Image via Riot Games

High Noon Evelynn (1350 RP)

Evelynn’s High Noon skin resembles the La Illusion skin collection. Image via Riot Games

Prestige High Noon Evelynn (earned using event tokens)

Evelynn’s Prestige skin has the typical Mythics blue and purple hues. Image via Riot Games

High Noon Gragas (1350 RP)

Gragas suits the HIgh Noon aesthetic. Image via Riot Games.

All current High Noon skins in LoL

Ashe’s High Noon skin is stunning… literally. Image via Riot Games

There are 29 High Noon skins in League, with most purchasable in the client store. However, others can only be obtained during events, from capsules, or by rerolling skin shards.

Here’s a list of all the current High Noon skins in League:

Alistar (520 RP) Ashe (1,820 RP) Caitlyn (520 RP) Cassiopeia (520 RP) Darius (1,350 RP) Fiddlesticks (520 RP) Hecarim (1,350 RP) Irelia (1,350 RP) Jhin (1,350 RP) Katarina (1,350 RP) Kog’Maw (520 RP) Leona (1,820 RP) Lucian (1,820 RP) Miss Fortune (750 RP) Mordekaiser (1,350 RP) Samira (1,350 RP) Senna (1,820 RP) Sion (1,350 RP) Skarner (975 RP) Tahm Kench (1,350 RP) Talon (1,350 RP) Prestige Talon (chance to obtain by rerolling skin shards or in Mythic shop rotations) Thresh (1,350 RP) Twisted Fate (975 RP) Twitch (1,350 RP) Urgot (1,350 RP) Varus (1,350 RP) Viktor (1,350 RP) Yasuo (975 RP)

Unfortunately, you will pay more RP if you’re after the more popular High Noon skins for champions like Senna or Leona, but they are worth getting if you can get them during the weekly skin sale or in your personal skin shop.