When will LoL’s High Noon Yone, Evelynn, Gragas, and Rell skins be released?

Dust off your boots and load up your six-shooter, summoners. League of Legends is returning to the Wild Wild West with the newest batch of High Noon skins, and they’re ready to knock your cowboy hat right off your head.

This time around, Yone, Evelynn, Gragas, and Rell will be joining the hootenanny as they don the unmistakable red and black threads of the High Noon universe. If you prefer a blade to a bullet, then you’ll also be happy to know that Yone will be receiving a Mythic variant for his skin called the Peacemaker.

This fearsome foursome will be stepping onto Summoner’s Rift very soon, but you’ll need to wait just a bit longer before you can get into a duel of your own.

LoL’s 2024 High Noon skins release date

Although Riot hasn’t announced an official date for the collection’s release yet, the newest High Noon skins were all unveiled to the public on Tuesday, March 5. As a result, League players should expect the new set to drop onto the live servers around Wednesday, March 20 when Patch 14.6 is released.

This set of cosmetics is a pretty significant difference and departure from the most recent skins that were released, going from the high-tech, cyberpunk-like atmosphere of the PROJECT universe to the rugged, dirt-covered aesthetics of the High Noon universe.

The Peacemaker High Noon Yone skin will also be a marvel to behold in-game, boasting gold and white accents on his clothes and wings. The same color scheme can even be seen in his various animations and visual effects, especially when he activates his Soul Unbound ability, where he has his wings unfurled and ready to take flight at a moment’s notice.