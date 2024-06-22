All 2024 LoL Anima Squad splash arts

The fight has only begun against the oncoming swarm of Primordians, but League of Legends‘ Anima Squad is ready to defend Earth with a whole new squad of champions joining the fray with new skins to boot.
League of Legends‘ 2024 Anima Squad summer event will be bringing a whole new collection of beautiful cosmetics, ranging from the technologically savvy to the downright destructive. They will be sporting their best looks heading into one of the biggest battles that we’ve seen away from the Summoner’s Rift.
For those searching for a skin that’s calling them, here are all of the 2024 Anima Squad and Primordian splash arts coming to League.
2024 LoL Anima Squad splash arts
Battle Bunny Aurora
Battle Dove Seraphine (Legendary)
Battle Bat Xayah
Cyber Cat Yuumi
Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi
Admiral Battle Bunny Miss Fortune (Mythic Variant)
All Primordian 2024 skins in League
Primordian Bel’Veth
Primordian Rek’Sai
Battle Bear Illaoi, Battle Lion Leona, and Battle Wolf Yasuo will each have their splash art revealed halfway through the event as the second wave of new cosmetics, along with Primordian Aatrox and Briar. Altogether, there are 13 different skins being added to League with this massive event. Join in the festivities when the Anima Squad summer event begins on Wednesday, July 17.