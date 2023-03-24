A popular LFL team is reportedly looking at roster changes after disappointing 2023 Spring Split

Karmine Corp. supporters have gotten used to success ever since the organization made its League of Legends debut in 2021, especially after winning three European Masters tournaments between 2021 and 2022. But after suffering the worst regular season finish in the team’s short history, roster moves might be in order before the start of the upcoming 2023 LFL Summer Split.

The team is reportedly looking to part ways with AD carry Muhammed “Kaori” Şentürk and support Alexandru “whiteinn” Kolozsvari before the start of the new season, according to esports journalist Alejandro Gomis.

Additionally, one possible replacement that has been talked about is former Excel Esports support Raphaël “Targamas” Crabbe. The 22-year-old had his big break with Karmine Corp. after he helped the org dominate in its inaugural year, but after spending just over a year in the LEC with G2 Esports and Excel Esports, he might be making a return to his old stomping grounds soon.

This past Spring Split was rough for the Blue Wall. Karmine Corp. finished with a disappointing 7-11 record and fell to ninth place in the regular season standings. Across the split, the popular org had the second-most deaths of any LFL team, while also sporting the second-lowest KDA in the entire league, according to competitive League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

Whiteinn also had a disappointing season of his own, sporting one of the lowest KDAs in his role. Although he had plenty of assists, he was also dying a lot during his matches and failing to contribute to many positive plays on Summoner’s Rift.

Kaori, on the other hand, had a relatively decent split in terms of individual performance but failed to make a greater impact in the long run, especially with the rest of the roster’s struggles holding them back as a unit.