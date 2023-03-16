2023 LCK Spring Split Playoffs: Schedule, qualified teams, more

The 2023 LCK Spring Split playoffs are on the horizon, as the regular split comes to a close on March 19.

The playoffs will once again see the six best teams from the regular split battle it out in a double elimination bracket (starting from the second round) for the LCK title and two spots at the upcoming Mid-Season Invitational 2023 in London, England.

LCK playoffs have cemented themselves in history as a showcase of true skill and innovation in League of Legends. Year after year, the top Korean teams pull tricks out of their sleeves in order to lay their hands on the domestic trophy. And the 2023 LCK Spring Split playoffs are shaping up to be no different.

All six teams participating in the upcoming playoffs are currently known, setting the stage for a grand spectacle. Although most of them aren’t certain of the seeding they will receive, with the regular split still undergoing. The only exception is T1, who are confirmed to finish first with their massive points’ advantage over the others.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into everything we know about the 2023 LCK Spring Split playoffs.

The 2023 LCK Spring Split playoffs schedule

The playoffs will begin on March 22 with the first matchup from round one, where one team will be eliminated. The next day second series in the first round will take place. Afterward, the 2023 LCK Spring Split playoffs will be played on three consecutive weekends, crowning the victorious team on Sunday, April 9.

Wednesday, March 22: First round one series

Thursday, March 23: Second round one series

Saturday, March 25: First round two series

Sunday, March 26: Second round two series

Saturday, April 1: First round three series

Sunday, April 2: Second round three series

Saturday, April 8: Lower bracket final

Sunday, April 9: Grand final

All teams qualified for the 2023 LCK Spring Split playoffs

All six teams for the 2023 LCK Spring Split playoffs have already been confirmed. They go as follows.

T1

Dplus KIA

Gen.G

KT Rolster

Liiv SANDBOX

Hanwha Life Esports

T1 are the clear favorites coming into the playoffs, as they finished on top of the table, far ahead of the rest of the competition. History has taught us that anything can happen in the LCK playoffs though, and upsets are more than likely. Especially since T1 will eventually face star-studded rosters like Dplus KIA, KT Rolster, or the defending champions, Gen.G.

How to watch the 2023 LCK Spring Split playoffs

As always, the 2023 LCK Spring Split playoffs will be available to follow via LCK’s channels on Twitch and YouTube. The commentary is concluded in English on these channels, so foreign viewers will have the chance to enjoy the broadcast presented by some well-known League casters.