2021 LCK Summer Split to reportedly start June 9

The next season of the LCK is beginning in less than three weeks.

The news comes via multiple sources “inside LCK,” according to a report from InvenGlobal’s Yeonjae Shin and Daniel Kwon. The break, despite the extenuating circumstances like quarantining arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, seems in line with the scheduling of previous years.

With patch 11.12 scheduled for June 9, it’s possible that the Summer Split will be played on 11.11. Viego, who was banned throughout all professional regions since his release in January this year and MSI 2021, and latest champion Gwen could finally see the bright lights of competition.

Reigning LCK and Worlds champion DWG KIA was undisputedly the best team throughout the Spring Split, losing just two games and crushed their playoff tournaments. While there won’t be much time to lick their wounds following a hard-fought loss to Royal Never Give Up in the MSI grand final, DWG KIA, led by superstar mid laner ShowMaker, will surely be looking to defend their title in Summer–and hopefully transition their form into Worlds 2021.

With the LCK arguably more competitive than ever, slots for Worlds qualification have also become increasingly precious. While the top spot might be a foregone conclusion in many fans’ eyes, it’s still worth keeping an eye out for the electrifying region and its potential for surprises.

