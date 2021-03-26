Riot confirms Viego will be disabled for MSI 2021

At this rate, we might even see Gwen played in pro play before Viego.

Maximillian Peter Schmidt, the head of European League of Legends esports at Riot Games, confirmed today that Viego won’t be enabled during the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational.

In a tweet, Schmidt said he’s “sad to confirm [Viego] will unfortunately not be available as he has been disabled for Playoffs in multiple regions [due] to his current issues affecting pro play.”

Saw some questions regarding Viego’s status for MSI and am sad to confirm he will unfortunately not be available as he has been disabled for Playoffs in multiple regions to his current issues affecting pro play.



Various bugs have prevented Viego from seeing time on stage during the 2021 competitive season. From minor visual and graphical errors to the more game-breaking bugs, like the one that allowed Viego to gain an infinite amount of ability power by way of the Dark Seal, Viego hasn’t been able to go a full week without encountering some sort of new issue that prevents him from being played on the professional stage.

In fact, Viego hasn’t been played in a single professional game across all regions since his release in January. The champion was released alongside Patch 11.2—most professional regions are now playing on Patch 11.6. As for MSI, players should expect to play on Patch 11.8. Perhaps by the time the Summer Split kicks off around the world, Viego will find a way to be enabled for pro play.

Earlier today, Riot also teased the release of League’s newest upcoming champion, Gwen. It’s still unclear whether she’ll be enabled for this year’s Mid-Season Invitational.

MSI 2021 is scheduled to kick off on May 6 in Reykjavík, Iceland.

