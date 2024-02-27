Category:
Last Epoch: What is Endurance?

It’s not related to Stamina.
Published: Feb 26, 2024 07:01 pm
Last Epoch may be an RPG, but several gameplay elements are unlike any other RPG, especially regarding stats. Endurance is quite common in many games, but its role and importance are very different in Last Epoch.

What is Endurance in Last Epoch, explained

Endurance in Last Epoch is a defensive stat and refers to your Health. Specifically, Endurance reduces the amount of incoming damage you’re dealt, including Damage over Time, once your Endurance Threshold has been met. Your Endurance Threshold is a specific amount of your Health; when you reach it, the incoming damage is reduced by your Endurance percentage.

For example, if your Endurance Threshold is 60, and your Endurance is 20 percent, this means that when your Health drops below 60, the incoming damage is reduced by 20 percent.

It’s important to note that every player starts with 20 percent Endurance and an Endurance Threshold equal to 20 percent of their maximum Health.

Is there an Endurance cap in Last Epoch?

Yes, there is an Endurance cap of 60 percent in Last Epoch, but there is no cap on your Endurance Threshold. This means that regardless of how much Endurance you hope to have theoretically, it will always be capped at 60 percent. But your Threshold Health value can be increased. 

Although it can be a good thing to have damage reduction once your Health is low enough to hit your Endurance Threshold, it can also be risky, which is why players may opt for increasing their maximum Health or damage reduction (via mitigations, armor, or resistances) instead of increasing their Endurance Thresholds. 

Maxing out your Endurance is generally a good idea, but it can be difficult because you need a few tier-five suffixes. And if you’re unsure, you can increase your Endurance through your skills, passives, and even your gear—when the queues are moving and the servers actually working, of course.

Endurance may initially seem complicated, but this is everything you need to know about it in Last Epoch.

Last Epoch: How to fix queue not moving
A loading screen in Last Epoch showing three characters watching a sunset.
Last Epoch: How to fix queue not moving
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 26, 2024
Best Necromancer leveling build in Last Epoch
Acolyte from the class selection menu in Last Epoch
Best Necromancer leveling build in Last Epoch
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Feb 26, 2024
Best Necromancer Minion build in Last Epoch
A screenshot of a Necromancer in Last Epoch standing with a Skeletal Mage behind her.
Best Necromancer Minion build in Last Epoch
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 26, 2024
Last Epoch: How to fix queue not moving
A loading screen in Last Epoch showing three characters watching a sunset.
Last Epoch: How to fix queue not moving
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Feb 26, 2024
Best Necromancer leveling build in Last Epoch
Acolyte from the class selection menu in Last Epoch
Best Necromancer leveling build in Last Epoch
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Feb 26, 2024
Best Necromancer Minion build in Last Epoch
A screenshot of a Necromancer in Last Epoch standing with a Skeletal Mage behind her.
Best Necromancer Minion build in Last Epoch
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 26, 2024
