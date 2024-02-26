Category:
Last Epoch

Last Epoch: How to fix queue not moving

Don’t worry, it’s easy to fix.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Feb 26, 2024 06:10 pm
A loading screen in Last Epoch showing three characters watching a sunset.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nothing beats the feeling of loading into Last Epoch and preparing for battles and dungeons ahead of you, except when you can’t actually get into the servers because the queues aren’t moving. Whether it’s due to server or connection issues, this is everything you can do to fix this issue.

Recommended Videos

How to fix queues not moving in Last Epoch

A shipwreck in Last Epoch shown in a loading screen.
These steps can also help if the loading screen is stuck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of the game, there are generally three reasons why queues aren’t moving: server issues, connection issues, or corrupted game files. If you’re experiencing unmoving queues in Last Epoch, there are four steps you can try, including:

  1. Check Last Epoch’s Server Status: Issues with the server can cause unmovable queues or errors while loading into dungeons. The best way to check if there are server issues or if Last Epoch is down for maintenance is to visit their official X (formerly Twitter) account, Discord server, or even the forums. If Last Epoch is down, you must wait until it’s back up and running before logging in. But if it’s not, you will need to try the other steps. 
  2. Check your internet connection: Run a test on your internet connection, whether you’re using WiFi or connected via an ethernet cable. If your internet is down, contact your service provider and find out if there are any outages in your area. Also, check your cables to ensure everything is plugged in correctly and nothing has been knocked loose. 
  3. Relaunch Last Epoch: Quitting and relaunching Last Epoch can solve several issues, including the queues not moving. Sometimes, Last Epoch just needs a little nudge to reboot and reload, and this is how I was able to fix my queues not moving and a few loading screen errors.
  4. Verify your game files: Corrupted files are a nuisance and can affect loading and queue times. To verify your Steam game files and ensure they’re not corrupted, select Settings (the gear icon) on Last Epoch’s game page, navigate to Properties and Installed Files, and verify the integrity of Last Epoch’s game files.

Even though it can be frustrating not being able to progress through the queue and load into Last Epoch, you can try these four easy steps to fix the issue

related content
Read Article Best Necromancer leveling build in Last Epoch
Acolyte from the class selection menu in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Best Necromancer leveling build in Last Epoch
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Feb 26, 2024
Read Article Best Necromancer Minion build in Last Epoch
A screenshot of a Necromancer in Last Epoch standing with a Skeletal Mage behind her.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Best Necromancer Minion build in Last Epoch
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 26, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch full Monolith guide: Endgame system, explained
A screenshot of an Echo web in a Monolith of Fate in Last Epoch.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch full Monolith guide: Endgame system, explained
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Necromancer leveling build in Last Epoch
Acolyte from the class selection menu in Last Epoch
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Best Necromancer leveling build in Last Epoch
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Feb 26, 2024
Read Article Best Necromancer Minion build in Last Epoch
A screenshot of a Necromancer in Last Epoch standing with a Skeletal Mage behind her.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Best Necromancer Minion build in Last Epoch
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 26, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch full Monolith guide: Endgame system, explained
A screenshot of an Echo web in a Monolith of Fate in Last Epoch.
Category:
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch full Monolith guide: Endgame system, explained
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 26, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.