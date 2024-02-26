Last Epoch: How to fix queue not moving

Nothing beats the feeling of loading into Last Epoch and preparing for battles and dungeons ahead of you, except when you can’t actually get into the servers because the queues aren’t moving. Whether it’s due to server or connection issues, this is everything you can do to fix this issue.

How to fix queues not moving in Last Epoch

These steps can also help if the loading screen is stuck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of the game, there are generally three reasons why queues aren’t moving: server issues, connection issues, or corrupted game files. If you’re experiencing unmoving queues in Last Epoch, there are four steps you can try, including:

Check Last Epoch’s Server Status: Issues with the server can cause unmovable queues or errors while loading into dungeons. The best way to check if there are server issues or if Last Epoch is down for maintenance is to visit their official X (formerly Twitter) account, Discord server, or even the forums. If Last Epoch is down, you must wait until it’s back up and running before logging in. But if it’s not, you will need to try the other steps. Check your internet connection: Run a test on your internet connection, whether you’re using WiFi or connected via an ethernet cable. If your internet is down, contact your service provider and find out if there are any outages in your area. Also, check your cables to ensure everything is plugged in correctly and nothing has been knocked loose. Relaunch Last Epoch: Quitting and relaunching Last Epoch can solve several issues, including the queues not moving. Sometimes, Last Epoch just needs a little nudge to reboot and reload, and this is how I was able to fix my queues not moving and a few loading screen errors. Verify your game files: Corrupted files are a nuisance and can affect loading and queue times. To verify your Steam game files and ensure they’re not corrupted, select Settings (the gear icon) on Last Epoch’s game page, navigate to Properties and Installed Files, and verify the integrity of Last Epoch’s game files.

Even though it can be frustrating not being able to progress through the queue and load into Last Epoch, you can try these four easy steps to fix the issue