How to fix LE-65 failed to connect to game server error in Last Epoch

Squish those bugs.
Published: Feb 26, 2024 05:27 am
A screenshot of a loading screen in Last Epoch showing the Gates of Solarum.
Last Epoch has endured a wealth of server problems since the 1.0 patch and full launch, and the LE-65 Failed to connect to Game Server error is a frustrating issue. If you’ve encountered this, we have some potential fixes.

The popularity of Last Epoch has resulted in significant stress on the servers, and developer Eleventh Hour Games is working hard to resolve these problems. In the meantime, there are some options if you experience the LE-65 Failed to connect to Game Server error.

Last Epoch LE-65 Failed to connect to Game Server fix

Necromancer surrounded by skeletons in Last Epoch
Server issues are a big problem. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Although there is no known guaranteed fix for the “LE-65 Failed to connect to Game Server” error in Last Epoch, the community has uncovered some potential ways to avoid this error—the easiest is to exit and restart your game.

The issue seems to occur regularly at the End of Time hub in Last Epoch, which isn’t surprising because that is where every player spawns when they enter the game and is likely related to the connectivity issues Last Epoch has endured since launch.

Another potential fix is to change your server region. Some players have reported this has seen them avoid the errors, though you may experience a significantly higher ping. You can also verify your game files by following these steps:

  • Right-click on Last Epoch in your Steam library
  • Select the Properties tab
  • Select Installed Files
  • Choose Verify Integrity of Local Files
  • Wait for the process to complete

If none of the above methods worked for you, I recommend submitting a support ticket with the developers. Unfortunately, server stability issues have been a big problem with Last Epoch since launch, so you may just have to wait for a patch.

