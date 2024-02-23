Category:
Last Epoch Patch 1 fixes several bugs—but server issues remain its biggest problem

Server issues aren't going away just yet.
Feb 23, 2024
Last Epoch’s first major update made wide-sweeping bug fixes, yet server issues still present a significant problem.

Server problems have plagued Last Epoch’s launch. The “Online Play Unavailable” error prevents players from accessing the online server, so some players have switched to an offline profile. However, that comes with its own tradeoffs, as characters created offline cannot be transferred online to interact with other players, and vice versa. Rubbing more salt in the wound, error code LE-61 is another roadblock hampering matchmaking.

Combined with a series of other glitches, community members have been forced to regularly keep an eye on Last Epoch’s server status, and the latest update doesn’t do anything to change that.

Last Epoch update one patch notes

Patch 1.0.0d doesn’t directly address server issues, but the dev team expressed their commitment to resolve them. “Server issues continue to be our highest priority and we have assigned all possible resources to resolve the server issues,” the devs said. “These fixes come from our other teams who’s [sic] skill sets do not apply to server issues such as the art and design teams, working in tandem.”

Gameplay changes

The update increased online character slots to 25 and added a one second cooldown to Advent of the Erased’s ward gain on gaining or refreshing Haste. Additionally, the devs decided to disable refer a friend in the social panel and made a UI improvement to show death logs.

Bug fixes

There is a long list of bug fixes included in Patch 1.0.0d, but most notably there are now failsafes in place for the Keeper Balthas quest and Drake event in case of an issue. Additionally, players no longer need to worry about a bug that read “equipped two-handed sword” even if they had a different weapon equipped.

Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.