Last Epoch

How to fix error code LE-61 Failed to Matchmake in Last Epoch

Resolving matchmaking issues in Last Epoch only takes a few steps.
Ryan Lemay
Published: Feb 21, 2024 05:16 pm
All five classes in Last Epoch
Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Last Epoch entered early access on Feb. 21, and the hack-and-slash ARPG didn’t launch without a fair share of backend issues, including error code LE-61 Failed to Matchmake.

Featuring 15 classes and over 120 skills to discover, Last Epoch challenges teams of up to four to take on dungeons in four different eras of time. In typical ARPG fashion, the experience is easier with a group of friends, but players can also go the lone wolf approach and take on hordes of enemies solo.

However, matchmaking issues tend to arise as community interest ramps up and more players attempt to access online servers. Here is everything you need to know about fixing an issue that has users stuck on the connecting screen.

Fixing error code LE-61 Failed to Matchmake in Last Epoch

After launching the game, there is a chance that players get stuck staring at a connecting screen. Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to fix matchmaking in Last Epoch. The old methods for this bug include restarting your game and trying to just wait for the servers to sort themselves out. You can also try flushing the DNS cache following the steps below:

  • Click the Start button
  • Type Command Prompt. Right-click on Command Prompt and choose Open as Administrator
  • In the command prompt window, type ipconfig /flushdns, then press Enter
  • You should see a message confirming the DNS Resolver Cache was successfully flushed
connecting issue Last Epoch
If you see this screen for too long, it's time to start worrying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players can also opt to play the hack-and-slash ARPG offline to avoid all of the hassle involved with constantly checking Last Epoch’s server status. Before playing offline, players should know that using an online character on an offline server and vice versa isn’t possible. If you start your journey offline, it won’t be possible to use that character later on if you decide to switch to an online server.

Read Article How to fix Online Play Unavailable error in Last Epoch
A shipwreck in Last Epoch shown in a loading screen.
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to fix Online Play Unavailable error in Last Epoch
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Last Epoch Faction guide: Should you join the Merchants Guild or Circle of Fortune?
The Circle of Fortune and Merchant's Guild banners side by side.
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch Faction guide: Should you join the Merchants Guild or Circle of Fortune?
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 21, 2024
Read Article This one-button Falconer build is your easiest Last Epoch cycle starter
A screenshot of the Falcon using Aerial Assault in Last Epoch.
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
This one-button Falconer build is your easiest Last Epoch cycle starter
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How many chapters are there in Last Epoch?
A shipwreck in Last Epoch shown in a loading screen.
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How many chapters are there in Last Epoch?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to get and farm Herald of the Scurry in Last Epoch
A screenshot of a Primalist standing in the starting area of Last Epoch.
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
Last Epoch
How to get and farm Herald of the Scurry in Last Epoch
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 21, 2024
Last Epoch
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.