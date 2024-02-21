How to fix error code LE-61 Failed to Matchmake in Last Epoch

Last Epoch entered early access on Feb. 21, and the hack-and-slash ARPG didn’t launch without a fair share of backend issues, including error code LE-61 Failed to Matchmake.

Featuring 15 classes and over 120 skills to discover, Last Epoch challenges teams of up to four to take on dungeons in four different eras of time. In typical ARPG fashion, the experience is easier with a group of friends, but players can also go the lone wolf approach and take on hordes of enemies solo.

However, matchmaking issues tend to arise as community interest ramps up and more players attempt to access online servers. Here is everything you need to know about fixing an issue that has users stuck on the connecting screen.

Fixing error code LE-61 Failed to Matchmake in Last Epoch

After launching the game, there is a chance that players get stuck staring at a connecting screen. Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to fix matchmaking in Last Epoch. The old methods for this bug include restarting your game and trying to just wait for the servers to sort themselves out. You can also try flushing the DNS cache following the steps below:

Click the Start button

button Type Command Prompt. Right-click on Command Prompt and choose Open as Administrator

In the command prompt window, type ipconfig /flushdns , then press Enter

, then press Enter You should see a message confirming the DNS Resolver Cache was successfully flushed

If you see this screen for too long, it’s time to start worrying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players can also opt to play the hack-and-slash ARPG offline to avoid all of the hassle involved with constantly checking Last Epoch’s server status. Before playing offline, players should know that using an online character on an offline server and vice versa isn’t possible. If you start your journey offline, it won’t be possible to use that character later on if you decide to switch to an online server.