Last Epoch: How to get the Frostbite Shackles gloves

The Frostbite Shackles are a unique set of mail bracers in Last Epoch centered around the Frostbite ailment, which can be a little tricky to get due to drop rates and difficult enemies—but it’s definitely worth hunting down to add to your build. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Frostbite Shackles.

Recommended Videos

How to get the Frostbite Shackles in Last Epoch, explained

Monoliths are endgame content in Last Epoch. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Frostbite Shackles are a very rare drop you can get by defeating the Frost Lich Formosus the Undying, in the Blood, Frost, and Death Monolith Timeline in Last Epoch.

The Frostbite Shackles can drop off any normal Formosus the Undying battle. That said, the area’s level needs to be at least 74 before it will drop. To increase your chances, farm for the shackles in Empowered Monoliths.

Before diving into this battle, however, there are a few things you should know if you’d like to defeat him, including:

He deals mainly Cold and Necrotic damage , so you may want to increase your resistance to these, if possible.

, so you may want to increase your resistance to these, if possible. Formosus has a Slow , so if you have a movement ability, use it.

, so if you have a movement ability, use it. He has four minions (undead wengari) that will fight with him and can be resurrected. The only one you need to worry about is the Matriarch because she’s fast, and her jump-slam can deal significant damage because of an Earthquake. The best thing to do is to kill the three minions and then the Matriarch because Formosus can only resurrect one at a time, and you have a better chance of it being an easy minion if everyone is dead. As soon as it’s resurrected, kill it and return to the fight.

that will fight with him and can be resurrected. The only one you need to worry about is because she’s fast, and her jump-slam can deal significant damage because of an Earthquake. He can Teleport : You may have to search for him.

: You may have to search for him. He can summon a Frost Spirit : It will follow you and it’s hard to dodge. You can tank the damage because it doesn’t deal much. If you’re squishy, you may want to avoid it as best as possible.

: It will follow you and it’s hard to dodge. You can tank the damage because it doesn’t deal much. If you’re squishy, you may want to avoid it as best as possible. He creates an Ice Patch: This ice patch is easy to see on the ground, and while it doesn’t deal damage, it does Slow you, so it’s best to avoid it.

This ice patch is easy to see on the ground, and while it doesn’t deal damage, it does Slow you, so it’s best to avoid it. He can channel a Necrotic Beam : This is one attack you must avoid. Formosus channels a Necrotic damage-dealing beam in front of him for a few seconds, and it gets stronger over time.

: This is one attack you must avoid. Formosus channels a Necrotic damage-dealing beam in front of him for a few seconds, and it gets stronger over time. He summons Ice Whirlwinds: He usually summons several whirlwinds that deal Cold Damage over Time (DoT), but it gets stronger over time. However, they move slowly, so you can avoid them.

As long as you avoid his attacks and the Matriarch’s slam—and keep dealing damage—you will kill Formosus, and hopefully, he will drop the Frostbite Shackles.

Frostbite Shackles Gloves stats

Like all unique pieces of gear in Last Epoch, the Frostbite Shackles have quite a few exciting Implicits and Modifiers you may be interested in, depending on your build, including:

Additional Armor (plus 32).

Increased Frostbite Duration (minimum increase of 103 percent).

Increased Freeze Rate Multiplier (minimum of 143 percent).

Ward gained on Freeze.

One percent Ward Retention for every one percent of uncapped Cold Resistance.

As the name suggests, the Frostbite Shackles revolves around the Frostbite ailment, which deals 36 (base) Cold Damage over Time (DoT), and the first 30 stacks increase the chance of being Frozen by 20 percent.

These gloves are perfect for several different classes, including the Frostbite Stormblade Druid, Frostbite Frost Claw Runemaster, or even the Dual-Form Ward Druid. So, if you’re in the endgame and are ready to take on more Timelines and bosses, definitely defeat Formosus the Undying to get the Frostbite Shackles in Last Epoch.