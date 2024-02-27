How to unlock Empowered Monoliths in Last Epoch

Last Epoch offers a wealth of endgame content to keep you occupied as you improve your build and obtain new items, which is best done by completing Empowered Monoliths—so you need to know how to unlock them.

Empowered Monoliths are one of the biggest challenges you can face in Last Epoch and provide a real test to your build and playstyle. We’ve got everything you need to know to unlock Empowered Monoliths for yourself.

What are Empowered Monoliths in Last Epoch?

Many Monoliths await you. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Empowered Monoliths are more difficult versions of all the Monoliths you can find in the Monoliths of Fate. They are set at level 100, the maximum level in Last Epoch, but offer Unique and Set items that cannot be a guaranteed drop anywhere else in the game.

Each Empowered Monolith has specific Unique and Set Items types available as a reward when completed, such as a Bow or Quiver in the Fall of the Outcasts and Gloves in Ending the Storm. While you cannot guarantee a specific item, like the Peak of the Mountain, you can use Empowered Monoliths to boost your chances of getting the drop you are looking for.

Your chances of getting the perfect drop are increased by completing Echoes in each Monolith and raising your Corruption level by beating the Shade of Orobyss Nodes, which makes Empowered Monoliths the best areas to farm in Last Epoch.

How to access Empowered Monoliths in Last Epoch

Increase your Corruption as much as possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Empowered Monoliths are not immediately available in Last Epoch, and you have your work cut out to access them, as you must meet several requirements for this content to open up. First, unlock the Monoliths of Fate by reaching the main island in The End of Time by progressing through the campaign.

From there, complete Monoliths and Echo nodes to progress and unlock increasingly difficult Monoliths. Eventually, you unlock three level 90 Monoliths: Spirits of Fire, The Age of Winter, and the Last Ruin. To unlock Empowered Monoliths, beat all three of the level 90 Monoliths.

These Monoliths are not for the faint-hearted and require perfectly constructed builds, so don’t expect to be able to jump into them straight away. Start at the beginning and work your way up, checking and upgrading your build as you go.