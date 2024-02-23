Last Epoch: How to get the Peak of the Mountain Unique helm

While you’ll likely be rotating through many items in Last Epoch, swapping or dismantling them in favor of stronger ones, it’s worth holding onto Uniques. One such item is the Peak of the Mountain, a powerful Unique helm that massively boosts your critical strike chance. It’s useful for many builds, so here’s how to get it.

Aside from being a crafting material to make coveted Legendary items, Unique items in Last Epoch come with one-of-a-kind modifiers that no other items in the game have, making them invaluable for endgame content. The Peak of the Mountain helm is ideal for builds that rely on high-damage crits, since it increases your Critical Strike Chance by 240 percent to 290 percent. This is alongside a plus-two to plus-five boost to all your attributes, although it comes with a small downside—your critical hits won’t leech health off of enemies.

Where can you get the Peak of the Mountain Unique helm in Last Epoch?

It doesn’t drop in the Monolith of Fates, but you’ll probably need to go there anyway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unsurprisingly, there’s only one way to acquire the Peak of the Mountain helm, and it requires access to one of the three optional dungeons: the Lightless Arbor. While you can find this dungeon once you’ve reached the Surface zone, you can’t get in without a specific dungeon key, and these are rarely dropped by certain enemies and bosses.

Dungeon keys are far more likely to drop from bosses in the Monolith of Fate, but that’s endgame content and something you shouldn’t be attempting until you’ve at least cleared the main campaign.

Getting into the Lightless Arbor may be the trickiest part of the whole process, since acquiring the Peak of the Mountain helm is quite straightforward. The helm can potentially drop from the dungeon’s boss, The Mountain Beneath, and at tier one at that. Dungeons have different tiers that affect their difficulty, with tier one being the first and easiest one available.

Still, The Mountain Beneath is not to be taken lightly, so you’d best ensure your build is as optimized as it can be. A Falconer build means you can keep your distance with projectile attacks, or perhaps you can go with a Warlock build and destroy your enemies with Curses.