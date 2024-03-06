Last Epoch: All Runic Invocations, listed

In Last Epoch, specific Masteries are more challenging to master (excuse the pun), like Runemaster. This Mastery requires players to understand what runes are, how they work, and the exact rune combinations to create Runic Invocations.
Here’s a list of all Runic Invocation combinations in Last Epoch.
All Runic Invocation combos in Last Epoch
There are 40 Runic Invocation combinations for the Runemaster Mastery in Last Epoch, including the Wordless Invocation. While it may not sound like too much of a problem because you may only need to memorize one or two of them for your build, it can be tricky to do.
This is because specific Runic Invocations are the core of builds like the Hydrahedron Runemaster, and Runic Invocations are a combination of only three Runes: Rah (Red), Heo (Blue), and Gon (Purple). They must be invoked in a specific order.
|Rune order
|Runic Invocation
|Description
|–
|Wordless Invocation
|Grants a Ward
|Rah
|Twin Embers
|Two fire embers dealing fire damage on hit.
|Heo
|Rune Shard
|A shard that hits an enemy multiple times.
|Gon
|Crackling Glyph
|A glyph that explodes after a short while.
|Rah-Rah
|Unvar’s Eruption
|Fire projectiles that target nearby enemies and each one deals area damage.
|Rah-Heo
|Dragons’ Breath
|Deals fire and cold damage in a cone before you.
|Rah-Gon
|Dancing Sparks
|Lightning sparks that deal lightning damage and a ward on hit.
|Heo-Rah
|Unvar’s Eternal Embers
|Two infinity embers that deal fire damage on hit.
|Heo-Heo
|Unvar’s Ice Glyph
|A Frost burst that grants a ward on hit and has a freeze rate of 100.
|Heo-Gon
|Unvar’s Shockwave
|Expanding circle that deals lightning damage on hit.
|
|Gon-Rah
|Plasma Blast
|Arc of plasma dealing lightning damage on hit. Applies Ignite.
|Gon-Heo
|Unvar’s Shatter Bolt
|An arcane bolt that moves through enemies, dealing cold damage on hit and a lightning explosion.
|Gon-Gon
|Sea of Sparks
|Sparks form under enemies that detonate after a short duration.
|Rah-Rah-Rah
|Aergon’s Greater Fireball
|A burning orb that deals AoE damage at the target’s location.
|Rah-Rah-Heo
|Rime Spiral
|A barrage of frost arrows that have a freeze rate of 70.
|Rah-Rah-Gon
|Echoes of Thunder
|Lightning explosions occur at the target’s location and the enemies around it.
|Rah-Heo-Rah
|Winds of Eos
|A fiery explosion that deals fire damage and grants Frenzy and Fire Aura.
|Rah-Heo-Heo
|Swirling Frost
|Icy explosion that forms a cold DoT around you
|Rah-Heo-Gon
|Trinity of Elements
|Three elemental beams that move around you. The cold one has a freeze rate of 100.
|Rah-Gon-Rah
|Plasma Orb
|Fiery orb that circles you and deals fire damage. Lightning arcs off it to nearby enemies, dealing lightning damage on hit.
|
|Rah-Gon-Heo
|Antipode of Mesembria
|A spell that pulls enemies to a target’s location and causes an explosion.
|Rah-Gon-Gon
|Il’kir’s Storm Star
|A projectile that deals fire damage on impact and causes wild sparks, dealing DoT lighting damage to enemies around them
|Heo-Rah-Rah
|Igneous Rain
|Target is struck by small fiery meteors that have a chance to ignite all enemies hit by them.
|Heo-Rah-Heo
|Reowyn’s Frostguard
|Grants a frost shield that ensures you take 30 percent less damage.
|Heo-Rah-Gon
|Elemental Tide
|Three cold explosions, four dire explosions, and five lightning explosions in a half-ring before you.
|Heo-Heo-Rah
|Aergon’s Mirror Bolt
|A bouncing fire bolt that deals fire damage to enemies it hits, and a ward for allies hit.
|Heo-Heo-Heo
|Revik’s Blizzard
|A blizzard forms at the target’s location that deals cold DoT and chills enemies every second.
|Heo-Heo-Gon
|Covenant Arc
|Lightning moves between allies and enemies around the target’s locations. Allies can get a “shock on hit” buff, and enemies take lightning damage.
|Heo-Gon-Rah
|Antipode of the Rune Slinger
|Antipode that launches rune bolts at nearby enemies.
|Heo-Gon-Heo
|Freezing Cascade
|A cascade of icicles that applies a freeze rate of 100 to enemies hit by more than one icicle.
|
|Heo-Gon-Gon
|Vilatria’s Storm Lance
|A lightning beam that hits all enemies before you and will always crit unless your enemy has a crit strike avoidance.
|Gon-Rah-Rah
|Hydrahedron
|An Octohedron spawns and launches fire projectiles at nearby enemies.
|Gon-Rah-Heo
|Grand Prism Nova
|Fire, cold, and lightning damage bursts from you, hitting all the enemies surrounding you.
|Gon-Rah-Gon
|Rune Gale
|An aura that grants Haste and will shock and deal lightning damage to enemies it hits. And will detonate to deal damage to the enemies around you.
|Gon-Heo-Rah
|Realms of Mayhem
|Three glyphs form before you and explode quickly, dealing cold, lightning, and fire damage.
|Gon-Heo-Heo
|Reowyn’s Doomfrost
|Creates ice glyphs around three enemies. It will explode, dealing cold damage to all enemies around the targets.
|Gon-Heo-Gon
|Lightning Web
|Lightning arcs between enemies around the target.
|Gon-Gon-Rah
|Aergon’s Plasma Arc
|Lightning arcs between enemies around a target, dealing lightning damage and igniting them.
|Gon-Gon-Heo
|Wave of Frost
|A wave that deals cold damage on hit and has a freeze rate of 100.
|Gon-Gon-Gon
|Ball Lightning
|A slow-moving ball that heads towards the target and sends out lightning arcs to up to seven nearby enemies.
Runic Invocations: Does rune order matter?
Yes, rune order matters when creating your Runic Invocations. This is because there are only three runes and multiple combinations. So, if you don’t invoke the runes in the correct order, you may get a different Runic Invocation altogether.
For example, Rime Spiral’s combination is Rah-Rah-Heo, while Winds of Eos’s is Rah-Heo-Rah. Both combinations have two Rahs and one Heo, but how the runes are ordered determines which Runic Invocation you will invoke.
Because of this, the Runemaster Mastery can be confusing. But, as long as you know which Runic Invocations are essential for your build or playstyle, you should have no trouble memorizing them and invoking the elements in the right order via your elemental skills. Or you can write them down on a piece of paper and stick them to your computer like I did, as it’s helpful when you’re in the heat of battle and forget things like order among the chaos.
Regardless of your Runemaster build, this is everything you need to know about Runic Invocations and all 40 Runic Invocation combinations in Last Epoch.