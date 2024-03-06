Last Epoch: All Runic Invocations, listed

In Last Epoch, specific Masteries are more challenging to master (excuse the pun), like Runemaster. This Mastery requires players to understand what runes are, how they work, and the exact rune combinations to create Runic Invocations.

Here’s a list of all Runic Invocation combinations in Last Epoch.

All Runic Invocation combos in Last Epoch

These are the Gon-Rah-Heo, or Lightning, Fire, and Cold runes. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are 40 Runic Invocation combinations for the Runemaster Mastery in Last Epoch, including the Wordless Invocation. While it may not sound like too much of a problem because you may only need to memorize one or two of them for your build, it can be tricky to do.

This is because specific Runic Invocations are the core of builds like the Hydrahedron Runemaster, and Runic Invocations are a combination of only three Runes: Rah (Red), Heo (Blue), and Gon (Purple). They must be invoked in a specific order.

Rune order Runic Invocation Description – Wordless Invocation Grants a Ward Rah Twin Embers Two fire embers dealing fire damage on hit. Heo Rune Shard A shard that hits an enemy multiple times. Gon Crackling Glyph A glyph that explodes after a short while. Rah-Rah Unvar’s Eruption Fire projectiles that target nearby enemies and each one deals area damage. Rah-Heo Dragons’ Breath Deals fire and cold damage in a cone before you. Rah-Gon Dancing Sparks Lightning sparks that deal lightning damage and a ward on hit. Heo-Rah Unvar’s Eternal Embers Two infinity embers that deal fire damage on hit. Heo-Heo Unvar’s Ice Glyph A Frost burst that grants a ward on hit and has a freeze rate of 100. Heo-Gon Unvar’s Shockwave Expanding circle that deals lightning damage on hit. Gon-Rah Plasma Blast Arc of plasma dealing lightning damage on hit. Applies Ignite. Gon-Heo Unvar’s Shatter Bolt An arcane bolt that moves through enemies, dealing cold damage on hit and a lightning explosion. Gon-Gon Sea of Sparks Sparks form under enemies that detonate after a short duration. Rah-Rah-Rah Aergon’s Greater Fireball A burning orb that deals AoE damage at the target’s location. Rah-Rah-Heo Rime Spiral A barrage of frost arrows that have a freeze rate of 70. Rah-Rah-Gon Echoes of Thunder Lightning explosions occur at the target’s location and the enemies around it. Rah-Heo-Rah Winds of Eos A fiery explosion that deals fire damage and grants Frenzy and Fire Aura. Rah-Heo-Heo Swirling Frost Icy explosion that forms a cold DoT around you Rah-Heo-Gon Trinity of Elements Three elemental beams that move around you. The cold one has a freeze rate of 100. Rah-Gon-Rah Plasma Orb Fiery orb that circles you and deals fire damage. Lightning arcs off it to nearby enemies, dealing lightning damage on hit. Rah-Gon-Heo Antipode of Mesembria A spell that pulls enemies to a target’s location and causes an explosion. Rah-Gon-Gon Il’kir’s Storm Star A projectile that deals fire damage on impact and causes wild sparks, dealing DoT lighting damage to enemies around them Heo-Rah-Rah Igneous Rain Target is struck by small fiery meteors that have a chance to ignite all enemies hit by them. Heo-Rah-Heo Reowyn’s Frostguard Grants a frost shield that ensures you take 30 percent less damage. Heo-Rah-Gon Elemental Tide Three cold explosions, four dire explosions, and five lightning explosions in a half-ring before you. Heo-Heo-Rah Aergon’s Mirror Bolt A bouncing fire bolt that deals fire damage to enemies it hits, and a ward for allies hit. Heo-Heo-Heo Revik’s Blizzard A blizzard forms at the target’s location that deals cold DoT and chills enemies every second. Heo-Heo-Gon Covenant Arc Lightning moves between allies and enemies around the target’s locations. Allies can get a “shock on hit” buff, and enemies take lightning damage. Heo-Gon-Rah Antipode of the Rune Slinger Antipode that launches rune bolts at nearby enemies. Heo-Gon-Heo Freezing Cascade A cascade of icicles that applies a freeze rate of 100 to enemies hit by more than one icicle. Heo-Gon-Gon Vilatria’s Storm Lance A lightning beam that hits all enemies before you and will always crit unless your enemy has a crit strike avoidance. Gon-Rah-Rah Hydrahedron An Octohedron spawns and launches fire projectiles at nearby enemies. Gon-Rah-Heo Grand Prism Nova Fire, cold, and lightning damage bursts from you, hitting all the enemies surrounding you. Gon-Rah-Gon Rune Gale An aura that grants Haste and will shock and deal lightning damage to enemies it hits. And will detonate to deal damage to the enemies around you. Gon-Heo-Rah Realms of Mayhem Three glyphs form before you and explode quickly, dealing cold, lightning, and fire damage. Gon-Heo-Heo Reowyn’s Doomfrost Creates ice glyphs around three enemies. It will explode, dealing cold damage to all enemies around the targets. Gon-Heo-Gon Lightning Web Lightning arcs between enemies around the target. Gon-Gon-Rah Aergon’s Plasma Arc Lightning arcs between enemies around a target, dealing lightning damage and igniting them. Gon-Gon-Heo Wave of Frost A wave that deals cold damage on hit and has a freeze rate of 100. Gon-Gon-Gon Ball Lightning A slow-moving ball that heads towards the target and sends out lightning arcs to up to seven nearby enemies.

Runic Invocations: Does rune order matter?

Yes, rune order matters when creating your Runic Invocations. This is because there are only three runes and multiple combinations. So, if you don’t invoke the runes in the correct order, you may get a different Runic Invocation altogether.

For example, Rime Spiral’s combination is Rah-Rah-Heo, while Winds of Eos’s is Rah-Heo-Rah. Both combinations have two Rahs and one Heo, but how the runes are ordered determines which Runic Invocation you will invoke.

Because of this, the Runemaster Mastery can be confusing. But, as long as you know which Runic Invocations are essential for your build or playstyle, you should have no trouble memorizing them and invoking the elements in the right order via your elemental skills. Or you can write them down on a piece of paper and stick them to your computer like I did, as it’s helpful when you’re in the heat of battle and forget things like order among the chaos.

Regardless of your Runemaster build, this is everything you need to know about Runic Invocations and all 40 Runic Invocation combinations in Last Epoch.