Last Epoch: All Runic Invocations, listed

Become a master of runes.
Published: Mar 5, 2024 10:17 pm
In Last Epoch, specific Masteries are more challenging to master (excuse the pun), like Runemaster. This Mastery requires players to understand what runes are, how they work, and the exact rune combinations to create Runic Invocations.

Here’s a list of all Runic Invocation combinations in Last Epoch. 

All Runic Invocation combos in Last Epoch

There are 40 Runic Invocation combinations for the Runemaster Mastery in Last Epoch, including the Wordless Invocation. While it may not sound like too much of a problem because you may only need to memorize one or two of them for your build, it can be tricky to do.

This is because specific Runic Invocations are the core of builds like the Hydrahedron Runemaster, and Runic Invocations are a combination of only three Runes: Rah (Red), Heo (Blue), and Gon (Purple). They must be invoked in a specific order.

Rune orderRunic InvocationDescription
Wordless InvocationGrants a Ward
RahTwin EmbersTwo fire embers dealing fire damage on hit.
HeoRune ShardA shard that hits an enemy multiple times.
GonCrackling GlyphA glyph that explodes after a short while.
Rah-RahUnvar’s EruptionFire projectiles that target nearby enemies and each one deals area damage.
Rah-HeoDragons’ BreathDeals fire and cold damage in a cone before you.
Rah-GonDancing SparksLightning sparks that deal lightning damage and a ward on hit.
Heo-RahUnvar’s Eternal EmbersTwo infinity embers that deal fire damage on hit.
Heo-HeoUnvar’s Ice GlyphA Frost burst that grants a ward on hit and has a freeze rate of 100.
Heo-GonUnvar’s ShockwaveExpanding circle that deals lightning damage on hit.
Gon-RahPlasma BlastArc of plasma dealing lightning damage on hit. Applies Ignite.
Gon-HeoUnvar’s Shatter BoltAn arcane bolt that moves through enemies, dealing cold damage on hit and a lightning explosion.
Gon-GonSea of SparksSparks form under enemies that detonate after a short duration.
Rah-Rah-RahAergon’s Greater FireballA burning orb that deals AoE damage at the target’s location.
Rah-Rah-HeoRime SpiralA barrage of frost arrows that have a freeze rate of 70.
Rah-Rah-GonEchoes of ThunderLightning explosions occur at the target’s location and the enemies around it.
Rah-Heo-RahWinds of EosA fiery explosion that deals fire damage and grants Frenzy and Fire Aura.
Rah-Heo-HeoSwirling FrostIcy explosion that forms a cold DoT around you
Rah-Heo-GonTrinity of ElementsThree elemental beams that move around you. The cold one has a freeze rate of 100. 
Rah-Gon-RahPlasma OrbFiery orb that circles you and deals fire damage. Lightning arcs off it to nearby enemies, dealing lightning damage on hit.
Rah-Gon-HeoAntipode of MesembriaA spell that pulls enemies to a target’s location and causes an explosion.
Rah-Gon-GonIl’kir’s Storm StarA projectile that deals fire damage on impact and causes wild sparks, dealing DoT lighting damage to enemies around them
Heo-Rah-RahIgneous RainTarget is struck by small fiery meteors that have a chance to ignite all enemies hit by them.
Heo-Rah-HeoReowyn’s FrostguardGrants a frost shield that ensures you take 30 percent less damage.
Heo-Rah-GonElemental TideThree cold explosions, four dire explosions, and five lightning explosions in a half-ring before you.
Heo-Heo-RahAergon’s Mirror BoltA bouncing fire bolt that deals fire damage to enemies it hits, and a ward for allies hit.
Heo-Heo-HeoRevik’s BlizzardA blizzard forms at the target’s location that deals cold DoT and chills enemies every second.
Heo-Heo-GonCovenant ArcLightning moves between allies and enemies around the target’s locations. Allies can get a “shock on hit” buff, and enemies take lightning damage.
Heo-Gon-RahAntipode of the Rune SlingerAntipode that launches rune bolts at nearby enemies.
Heo-Gon-HeoFreezing CascadeA cascade of icicles that applies a freeze rate of 100 to enemies hit by more than one icicle.
Heo-Gon-GonVilatria’s Storm LanceA lightning beam that hits all enemies before you and will always crit unless your enemy has a crit strike avoidance.
Gon-Rah-RahHydrahedronAn Octohedron spawns and launches fire projectiles at nearby enemies.
Gon-Rah-HeoGrand Prism NovaFire, cold, and lightning damage bursts from you, hitting all the enemies surrounding you.
Gon-Rah-GonRune GaleAn aura that grants Haste and will shock and deal lightning damage to enemies it hits. And will detonate to deal damage to the enemies around you.
Gon-Heo-RahRealms of MayhemThree glyphs form before you and explode quickly, dealing cold, lightning, and fire damage.
Gon-Heo-HeoReowyn’s DoomfrostCreates ice glyphs around three enemies. It will explode, dealing cold damage to all enemies around the targets.
Gon-Heo-GonLightning WebLightning arcs between enemies around the target.
Gon-Gon-RahAergon’s Plasma ArcLightning arcs between enemies around a target, dealing lightning damage and igniting them.
Gon-Gon-HeoWave of FrostA wave that deals cold damage on hit and has a freeze rate of 100.
Gon-Gon-GonBall LightningA slow-moving ball that heads towards the target and sends out lightning arcs to up to seven nearby enemies. 

Runic Invocations: Does rune order matter?

Yes, rune order matters when creating your Runic Invocations. This is because there are only three runes and multiple combinations. So, if you don’t invoke the runes in the correct order, you may get a different Runic Invocation altogether.

For example, Rime Spiral’s combination is Rah-Rah-Heo, while Winds of Eos’s is Rah-Heo-Rah. Both combinations have two Rahs and one Heo, but how the runes are ordered determines which Runic Invocation you will invoke.

Because of this, the Runemaster Mastery can be confusing. But, as long as you know which Runic Invocations are essential for your build or playstyle, you should have no trouble memorizing them and invoking the elements in the right order via your elemental skills. Or you can write them down on a piece of paper and stick them to your computer like I did, as it’s helpful when you’re in the heat of battle and forget things like order among the chaos.

Regardless of your Runemaster build, this is everything you need to know about Runic Invocations and all 40 Runic Invocation combinations in Last Epoch.

