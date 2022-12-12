Where to find Gene Zaroothian in High on Life

High on Life has a habit of telling you where to go at the start of the game without any clear direction, leaving it to the player to wander around and gather information to make an informed guess on where to go.

But who honestly has the time for all that? Especially when you just want to shoot stuff? And who the heck is Gene anyway and why is he so important? All these questions are getting in the way of blowing up stuff which is totally not cool!

So let’s save you some time so you can start shooting things again and tell you where you can find this Gene fellow.

Gene Zaroothian’s location in High on Life

Image via Squanch Games

Despite being set up as this big personality and great bounty hunter, Gene is nothing more than a bum living on a park bench. While the game instructs you to walk around and ask people where he is to help find him, he is actually pretty close to your house as soon as you Blim.

During the cutscene of you walking into Blim for the first time, you can just make him out to the right of you, behind the bars sleeping on a park bench in the distance.

Just turn right as soon as you leave your house and stay close to the bars.

Image via Squanch Games

After passing a chest you can’t access, there will be a sectioned-off area with a character lying on a bench with a bunch of stuff around him. This is Gene and walking towards him well set off a cutscene that will complete a mission.

It isn’t hard to find him, but if you go the wrong direction you could be in an entirely separate part of Blim and become lost, so hopefully, this helps cut down your search time.