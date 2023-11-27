What is the battery under the Company moon in Lethal Company?

The mysterious battery under the Company moon in Lethal Company is an Easter egg. If your curiosity leads you down the hatch near the containers in the Company building, you’ll stumble upon this rocket-like structure, but you’ll quickly see that it has no use for now.

You can’t interact with the battery at all. You can’t move it or attach items to it, despite two slots on its side seeming to invite you to fit Apparatus pieces on them. Some Lethal Company players tried to do that, being unable to fit those items in.

Yet, some players speculate that this battery could be a part of an unimplemented feature, potentially to be introduced in a future game update. It makes sense, considering Lethal Company is still in early access and should stay that way until around April 2024, when new features are supposed to come.

The huge “battery” label shows this device needs some power to work. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

What does the battery under the Company moon do in Lethal Company?

The battery doesn’t do anything, as it is impossible to interact with any of its parts. There are several slots all over this huge piece of machinery, but you can’t activate any of them.

This mysterious device in Lethal Company is currently just a placeholder, a “work-in-progress” element that developers might flesh out in the future. One player, after a thorough investigation, concluded that while it might eventually become usable, it’s useless right now. They observed various components resembling slots or movable parts, such as a rectangular slot beneath the hatch and a pull cord, which are all non-operational. This player’s research suggests the “battery” might actually be a drill intended for demolishing the wall it faces, but for now, it’s nothing more than an intriguing but inactive feature.

If this player’s theory is correct, we’ll likely see it confirmed in a future update of Lethal Company. For now, though, attempting to interact with this device is likely a waste of your time. It’s better to focus on uncovering the game’s existing secrets and Easter eggs.