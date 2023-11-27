Lethal Company is set to receive updates every week or every other week, as mentioned in a Steam blog post. The next update, Version 45, is scheduled for release during the week of November 27, as announced by the developer Zeekerss on Twitter.

Details about the next update for Lethal Company are still under wraps, but Zeekerss aims to keep introducing “a nice handful of new things to discover” in each update. This could mean anything from new monsters to evade to fresh items for survival, or even some cool decor to give our ship a homely touch—transforming it from a metal vessel leading us to almost certain doom into something a bit more inviting.

What’s coming in future Lethal Company updates?

Lethal Company’s future updates and patches are intended to add playable content every time, such as items and monsters, with releases planned up to four times a month. However, these updates don’t have a fixed weekday for rollout. Also, the game doesn’t have a detailed roadmap laid out yet, leaving us in the dark about the types of monsters and items that might be introduced.

A good guess is that future updates may flesh out currently underdeveloped items and mechanics, such as how the Ghost Girl targets players or if decor items like the Shower have an actual gameplay effect.

The game’s first early access update on Nov. 11 is a positive indicator that Zeekerss will release meaningful content whenever possible. This update was the one that introduced Radar Boosters and Inverse Teleporters, which can drastically change how your crew explores moons.

When does Lethal Company early access end?

Lethal Company is projected to leave early access around late April 2024. This estimate aligns with the developer’s plan, as shown on Steam, to spend roughly six months refining the game following its initial release on Oct. 23, leading to the April 2024 timeframe.

However, Zeekerss has also stated that this timeline for early access could shift based on player feedback or the progression of development. Therefore, April 2024 should be viewed as a tentative release date rather than a definitive one.