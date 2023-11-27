Lethal Company Shower: Does it do anything?

Lethal Company players are full of superstitions, and the shower is one of them.

The Shower in Lethal Company is a purely cosmetic item with no proven gameplay effect. It doesn’t do anything. It’s essentially a ship decor costing you 180c – cash you could have saved for actual ship upgrades, like the Teleporter. Just as the game says, it’s a cosmetic and useless item.

But why are your friends so hyped about the Shower, insisting it helps you dodge the Ghost Girl? And what about that whispered “insanity meter” the Shower is said to reset? Time to delve into these rumors and see what’s really going on.

What does the Shower do in Lethal Company?

The Shower in Lethal Company is just a shower stall in your ship, complete with water and sound effects. But that’s it—showering your character doesn’t add any bonuses or perks.

You can buy it for 180c directly from the ship’s Terminal. From a gameplay perspective, the Shower can actually ruin your run. If you leave it running, there’s a risk that creatures outside like the Eyeless Dog might hear it and invade the ship, attacking anyone inside.

Does the Shower help against the Ghost Girl?

Image via Zeekerss

Using the shower in Lethal Company doesn’t really lower your chances of an encounter with the Ghost Girl, despite what you might have heard.

This rumor seems to have originated from a Lethal Company wiki page. It details a complex mechanic where the Ghost Girl picks her target based on factors like your camera movements, injury level, and the time spent solo in the facilities. These actions are said to up your “insanity level,” supposedly making the Ghost Girl more likely to target you first.

While the wiki page’s description is intriguing and seems legit, this is an unofficial fan-maintained page. This means none of the information is verified by the game’s developers. Also, the creators of the Ghost Girl page haven’t disclosed how they came by all these details.

As of Nov. 27, even this wiki page, which seems to rely on speculation or observed patterns, doesn’t list the shower as a method to lower your “insanity meter.”

So, even among those who buy into the idea of secret Lethal Company mechanics, like an insanity meter influencing the Ghost Girl’s behavior, there’s no evidence to suggest the shower has any impact on it.

Should you buy the Shower in Lethal Company?

It’s best to skip buying the Shower in Lethal Company. There’s no solid proof that it offers any benefit. Even if it did somehow help you against the Ghost Girl, she’s a rare encounter, and your best bet is usually to just flee. You could be safe, but she can still go after your crew members and destroy your run. Shower or no shower, the rule of thumb is to always run from the Ghost Girl if she’s got her sights on someone in your crew.

The shower’s superpowers are still up for debate, much like the theory that taking the Apparatus increases monsters spawn or its radiation kills you. The only thing you can do is save water and shower together, if that’s your thing, as all four players can actually fit in the box.