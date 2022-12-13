What happens if you kill 5-Torg in High on Life?

High on Life has a bunch of zany and wacky moments in its game that give the player complete control over the fates of various NPCs and characters.

It also has a lock of secrets and “secret bosses” if you will that may come off as underwhelming. One of these includes 5-Torg, who appears shortly after an early-game boss fight. A lot of players have found out that not only can you fight this character but also kill them which many fear could alter the ending of the game later on.

But does it?

5-Torg secret boss fight explained

When you kill 9-Torg you will have a small cutscene playout where 5-Torg—the clone of 9-Torg—drops down and hangs from the ceiling, and like most things in the game, you can either leave them be and go on your way or kill them.

They don’t exactly put up a fight for a secret boss and will die within a few stabs or hits. But many players are worried killing 5-Torg will have consequences down the line. So do they?

Well, not really. Like most “choices” in High on Life, a lot of them don’t do anything. You can kill a child and the game doesn’t care and brushes it off. Your choices don’t really matter in the grand scheme of things so long as you get the job done.

Being a maniac or being a hero doesn’t matter, so leave 5-Torgs fate in your own hands.