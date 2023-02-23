Sons of the Forest player count: How many people are playing?

Sons of the Forest was released on Feb. 23, and its popularity crashed Steam in the process. As a result, fans started encountering errors while checking out on the platform, but the servers slowly returned back to normal.

Sons of the Forest’s reputation also spread to Twitch as the game instantly took over the platform, racking up over 500,000 viewers shortly after its release.

While many fans tuned into their favorite streamers to get a taste of Sons of the Forest, thousands of fans loaded into the game for the first time to explore the title for themselves.

How many players are playing Sons of the Forest?

At time of writing, over 195,000 players are playing Sons of the Forest. Fans can visit SteamDB or Steam’s Most Played tab to check the live count, which will be subject to change depending on the time of day and year.

Given the hype levels surrounding the game, Sons of the Forest hit the ground running. Racking up close to 200,000 concurrent players on its release day while accumulating even more on Twitch is an accomplishment of its own.

The real battle begins now for Sons of the Forest, however, since retaining the player base tends to be the more difficult part. Through content releases and roadmaps, the developers will try their best to maintain a happy player base and draw in new users in the process.

How to check the player count for Sons of the Forest

Players can navigate to Steam’s Most Played section or SteamDB to check the live player count of Sons of the Forest.