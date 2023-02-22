What time does Sons of the Forest come out?

Those who love crafting, building, and survival games are eagerly awaiting Sons of the Forest, a sequel to the highly popular 2014 title The Forest, which received an overwhelming amount of positive reviews since the game was released on Steam in 2018.

Sons of the Forest is set to be one of the most popular PC games in 2023, and fans of the franchise are getting ready to put their survival skills to the test with all-new enemies, a new story, and a much larger map. The game is already one of the most wish-listed on Steam ahead of its launch, and those waiting to get their hands on it are wondering exactly what time they’ll be able to download and play the game when it releases on Feb. 23.

Sons of the Forest release time, explained

According to the Steam page for Sons of the Forest, the game is set to release at 11am CT on Feb. 23. There has been no official time released by the developers themselves, so fans only have the Steam page to go off of to know when the game will unlock on the platform. At that point in time, players will be able to begin downloading the game and play it once it’s finished.

The game releases at the same moment for everyone around the world, so players will all get their hands on the game at the same time no matter where they live. They’ll be able to fight demons, build and craft, and survive the horrific world in a sandbox setting that challenges players to put their survival skills to the test.