Sea of Stars: Ancient Crypt location

Sea of Stars is an RPG adventure that owes its existence to an effective Kickstarter campaign that garnered enough funding not only to fully develop the game, but also to launch it with great success. The crowdfunding donors are immortalized within Sea of Stars, hidden inside the Ancient Crypt.

This game is a heartfelt homage to the golden era of JRPGs, drawing inspiration from the classics such as Dragon Quest, Skies of Arcadia, and the early Final Fantasy series. That said, Sea of Stars distinguishes itself within the genre by offering a modern take that feels new and innovative while still capturing the essence of its predecessors.

How to reach the Ancient Crypt in Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars really kicks into gear when you get the pirate ship that lets you sail the seas and visit various islands across the world. The journey begins when players interact with the ghostly pirate Hortence in the Port of Brisk Town. Hortence sets the stage for the next phase of the adventure, guiding players to take settlers to a new island located northeast of Brisk Town.

Ghostly Pirate Hortence. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon arriving at Settlers Island, players are introduced to a series of cutscenes after which a villager reveals the location of an enigmatic place to the north of the island with a strange entrance. You guessed it, that’s the Ancient Crypt mentioned earlier.

Ancient Crypt Location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Within the crypt, players encounter an NPC named Cryptwalker who elaborates on the significance of this hidden location. This area is filled with hidden items and valuable trinkets ready to be snatched, and serves as a lasting tribute to those who helped create this magical world. In other words, the financial benefactors who helped Sea of Stars come into existence.

Codes to the Sea of Stars Ancient Crypt Memorial

The developer added the Ancient Crypt as a special tribute to its supporters. In this location in Sea of Stars, Kickstarter backers can discover their personal memorials. These memorials come in the form of tombstones and statues, each bearing the names of the game’s generous patrons. Every donor received an email in late 2021 from Sabotage Studios with an individual code. They can feed their unique code to the Cryptwalker, who will then teleport them to their personal memorial tombstone or statue.

Code to Memorial. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sea of Stars stands out not only for its gameplay and narrative but also for its unique approach to community engagement and acknowledgment, offering an experience that is both a nod to the past and a step into the future of the genre. Notably, Sea of Stars is among the Game Awards nominees for the best Independent Game of 2023, and it absolutely deserves to be there.