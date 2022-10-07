No Man’s Sky launches Waypoint v4.0 update alongside Switch version, Twitch drops

No Man’s Sky is a true story of redemption, starting as a game that launched without many of the promised features. But Hello Games has worked from that day onward to provide the highest-quality game it can with countless free updates. And the most recent update, which has launched alongside the Nintendo Switch version of the game, includes some of the coolest things yet.

Hello Games founder Sean Murray did his usual lead-up to an update, including posting a single emoji that somehow ties into the theme. Because of this, many players knew what to expect this morning. While we knew that we were likely getting an update, no one expected it to cover so much ground. Taking a look at the Waypoint patch notes shows a whole variety of new features.

Some of the highlights of this update include a missile that players can send to trade for them from a planet’s surface, dynamic difficulty settings, and a new inventory design. Another section of the patch notes is dedicated to ease of use, with a head-bob toggle added and the reduction of Communication Station icons that can appear at once.

There will also be Twitch drops during this event, where players can earn unique posters, base parts, and even a ship. Those who want to enable drops will need to sign up with the above link through Twitch and the service they play on. Once confirmed, they can watch any participating streamer from 15 minutes to three hours to get all the rewards.