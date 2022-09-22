Is Slime Rancher 2 on Nintendo Switch?

Slime Rancher was released in 2017. And now, it’s finally getting a sequel with Slime Rancher 2. The game is going live in early access, however, meaning the development will continue as players enjoy the current content that it has to offer.

The first Slime Rancher game made its first appearance on Xbox One and PC. After a year, the game became available on PlayStation 4, and it took another three years for it to make its debut on Nintendo Switch. Considering the franchise’s first iteration had a rather prolonged launch process, most fans wonder whether Slime Rancher 2 is set to follow a similar path regarding availability.

Is Slime Rancher 2 available on Nintendo Switch?

No, Slime Rancher 2 isn’t currently available on Nintendo Switch. The game was released on Xbox Series X|S and PC on Sept. 22. At time of writing, it’s unclear whether Slime Rancher 2 will become available on other platforms.

Given the first Slime Rancher’s release schedule, the second iteration of the series may make its way to other consoles in the coming years. Once its exclusivity period ran out, the premium Slime Rancher was released on PlayStation 4 a year after its release.

Since Slime Rancher 2 wasn’t released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, there’s also a chance that the developers may be waiting for a new Switch version with upgraded hardware. Compared to the other consoles on the market, the Switch is due for an upgrade so it can feature better-looking games and deliver a smoother gameplay experience.