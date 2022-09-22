What time does Slime Rancher 2 go live?

Players who have played and loved the original Slime Rancher are finally getting the sequel to the game today, but many players woke up this morning and weren’t able to download Slime Rancher 2 yet on Steam or Xbox Game Pass.

The game releases today, Sept. 22, and most people thought that the game would go live at midnight. But instead, it seems that the game is going live at 12pm CT, according to the Steam page. The store page for the game tells players how long they have to wait until the game unlocks.

Screengrab via Steam

There is no staggered release for the game, so everyone in the world will get it at the same time today. Here is a breakdown of some time zones and when the game will release in that area.

Pacific Time (PT): 10am

Central Time (CT): 12pm

Eastern Time (ET): 1pm

British Summer Time (BST): 6pm

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 3am (Sept. 23)

Slime Rancher 2 won’t be a complete game at launch

Slime Rancher 2 will launch in early access, which means that the game will be incomplete until it officially launches. The game’s early access FAQ page tells players that they can expect a “big world to explore, many different slimes to collect and combine, and an introduction to the game story and the mystery behind Rainbow Island.”

Players will notice that there is a point where the game should continue but doesn’t during early access, and those updates will be made as development for the game continues into its official launch. Those who choose to play the game in early access will also likely deal with bugs and glitches in the game that will be fixed as updates come out.

Luckily, players won’t have to worry about restarting the game every time an update is made. Updates will be a seamless process where players can pick up their save files and keep going until the game is complete.