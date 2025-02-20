The Killing Floor franchise celebrates its 16th birthday in 2025 with the third installment of the series. Luckily for those who can’t contain their excitement and are desperate to try the game early, you can sign up for the closed beta to get a head start.

Recommended Videos

Closed betas have become a common occurrence in modern gaming, favoring both players and the developer. Fans can try out the early version and see if they like it, while the creators can use feedback to polish the final product. With a massive fanbase, it’s hardly surprising Tripwire Interactive launched the beta to ensure everything is up to speed in Killing Floor 3 before release day.

How to sign up for Killing Floor 3 closed beta

Zeds are coming. Image via Tripwire Interactive

Follow these simple steps to sign up for Killing Floor 3 closed beta.

Head over to the game’s official website and scroll all the way down to the landing page. Find the “join the fight” window and insert your email address. Head to your email and fill out the form.

If you get picked for the beta, you will receive a code for Killing Floor 3 and instructions on how to launch it, depending on the platform you choose. From here, there’s nothing left to do but download the game. Make sure you have 14GB of space on your hard drive.

The closed beta began on Feb. 19. While there hasn’t been confirmation codes are coming in waves, a developer on Discord hinted that may be the case. “This process could take a while and you may have a delay before it shows up in your inbox. Please keep checking and be sure to look in your spam folder,” they said.

Tripwire is aiming to release the full game soon. Image via Tripwire Interactive

Unfortunately for some players, not everyone will be lucky enough to receive Killing Floor 3 closed beta access. If you miss out, all you can do is wait for the game’s official release. It’s expected to launch on March 25, so sit back, relax, and be patient for now.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy