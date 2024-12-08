How to revive in Nuclear Nightmare

The blistering cold is just one of the many ways Nuclear Nightmare tries to kill you. With danger around every corner and the possibility you might turn into a monster any second, it’s helpful to note whether you and your friends can come back into the action and be revived in this indie horror gem inspired by The Thing.

Here is how to revive teammates in Nuclear Nightmare.

Nuclear Nightmare: Revive player guide

You can revive players at any POI. Image via BG Productions

You can revive players through laptops located at any one of the 10 key locations in Nuclear Nightmare. These are separate to the computer terminals you can interact with to upload data to the Satellite. Typically, only one laptop will spawn per point of interest (POI). You can often find them inside multiple story buildings, where gear and the computer terminal typically reside. It’s highly likely you need to turn on the generator inside the POI to enter the multiple floors to this building (accessed from the outside).

The laptop gives you the status of each member (alive or dead), alongside an overview of the nuclear warhead timer, and the option to call for an exfil helicopter. The Status tab outlines who is alive, dead, or infected, without having to use the test station to check whether you or your fellow survivors are compromised. Reinforcements (player revival) appear as an automatic prompt when you access the laptop. If this pop-up window to call in for reinforcement doesn’t appear, you cannot revive any players who may be dead.

Transformation hits quick, so be sure to have Vaccines on you while exploring at night. Image by BG Productions

You can revive infected teammates, but only if they died with the infection. You cannot revive your friends if they transformed into a monster and are killed after turning. These players will show up as “COMPROMISED” as their status on the laptop. While infected players can respawn, those who transformed into monsters cannot.

The best way to ensure your teammates return to the match is either by healing their infection with a Vaccine (syringes found as random floor loot) or to mercy-kill them before they turn. This way you can bring them back as reinforcements when you check the laptop. Vaccines only work to heal the infection you currently have. You’ll need yet another Vaccine if you get infected again, regardless of how much time passes since you cured yourself.

Nuclear Nightmare will always respawn the first player to die in the match. You cannot pick who to revive when this pop-up window appears.

