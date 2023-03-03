How to get the Laser Sight in Sons of the Forest

Some of the best weapons you can acquire in Sons of the Forest are firearms. Whether it’s the basic pistol or the more powerful shotgun, these guns are massive upgrades over the melee weapons that you can find across the island. Once you find the guns on the island, you’re able to slowly upgrade them through different attachments. One of the most useful attachments you can find for your firearms is the Laser Sight, which gives you a laser on your gun to provide better aim.

The Laser Sight is not, however, an item that you can easily find by exploring the island. You’ll need to head underground, which requires some additional items. Keep reading below to find out exactly where you can find the Laser Sight in Sons of the Forest.

Finding the Laser Sight in Sons of the Forest

As you need to head underground to a bunker, you will need to dig. This means you need to have unlocked the shovel, which can be found in a deep cave system near the middle of the map. You will need a Rebreather and Rope Gun to reach the shovel.

If you have your shovel, you can head to the location specified on the map screenshot below. This will lead you to a dig site with two golf carts near it. You need to dig in between these two golf carts; you will see a shovel icon appear to indicate you’re in the right spot to begin digging.

The location of the dig site with the Laser Sight. | Image via Endnight Games/MapGenie.io

After you find the right spot to dig, use your shovel to start digging and you will uncover a bunker. Head inside using the hatch and ladder and you will find the Laser Sight directly inside along with a few other useful items scattered around.

As a note, you cannot equip the Laser Sight on either your shotgun or pistol until you put a Rail attachment on both of them. There are separate Rails for both the pistol and shotgun, so you need to find two different ones to attach the Laser Sight to both guns. Once you are able to attach the Laser Sight to your guns, your aim will improve substantially.