Overcooked devs frighten fans with new reveal at Game Awards 2024

Ghost Town Games, the team behind the popular Overcooked indie series, has announced their new game at The Game Awards 2024 on Dec. 12—and it looks like a scarily good time.

The title, being published by Hello Games, is called Stage Fright. It’s a couch co-op game in Overcooked style mixed with a horror-like escape room, which requires cooperation with other players to find an exit together.

Beautiful. Image via Ghost Town Games Run for your fright. Image via Ghost Town Games Literal split-screen. Image via Ghost Town Games

While not much is known about the game from the initial trailer, according to a Ghost Town and Hello, the game is a mix of magical and spooky atmosphere. It’s almost a mix of Luigi’s Mansion and Overcooked with a charming story and its cast of colorful characters.

Stage Fright is also a two-player experience, with two people controlling a set of characters working together to progress through the in-game story. Furthermore, the developers promise a more touching, heartful story that will likely tug at your heartstrings.

Creepy atmosphere. Image via Ghost Town Games We can’t wait to play more. Image via Ghost Town Games

Hello Games, who are publishing the title, offered some insight into the game’s development through a PR email, saying that “the codename of Stage Fright was Project Attic, because Phil, Oli and Gemma have been in the attic at the top of their house working on this new game for the last five years, joined by a small team of talented contributors.”

“The team could have probably made skins and DLC for Overcooked forever,” Hello’s release elaborated. “But for Phil, Oli and Gemma their passion is in creating new things. They have so many stories of the joy Overcooked has brought to families and partners and friends (as well as near divorces). They really want to create more of those moments.”

As for when fans can expect more from Stage Fright, Hello Games was coy, only saying to keep an eye on more about the game “over the next 12 months.”

