How to get Fiber in Towers of Aghasba

As you might’ve guessed, starting a new village from scratch requires a ton of materials. In Towers of Aghasba, you’ll need to collect plenty of Fiber before you can even begin making the tools necessary for construction.

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately for players, the indicators that highlight harvestable resources are very small, making it easy to overlook resources like Sticks, Stone, and Fiber. Here’s how you can get Fiber if you’re early into your playthrough and what plants to keep an eye out for on your journey around Amani Island.

Fiber location in Towers of Aghasba

In Towers of Aghasba, you can harvest Fiber from bushes like the ones shown in the image below. This foliage appears as dry shrubs, and they can be tough to see against the similarly colored landscape. Although a blue indicator will appear over the bush, informing you that it can be harvested, it’s also very small and difficult to immediately see on first glance.

These bushes blend into the landscape. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To harvest Fiber, all you need to do is approach the plant and hit the corresponding button shown in the prompt. It will then appear in your inventory, and you can use it in the “Craft” tab of the menu screen to create a variety of tools. Sometimes, instead of Fiber, you’ll get Thatch or Common Seeds instead, so it may take you harvesting several of these bushes to get all the ingredients you need.

What is Fiber used for?

Fiber is used to construct early recipes for tools like Rope, a Stone Pickaxe, a Stone Hatchet, and a Stone Shovel. All of these tools require two Fiber, with the exception of the Stone Hatchet, which requires three.

This location is the best place to farm Fiber. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best place to farm Fiber is on the south side of the island, where you likely established your base. This flat area is full of the shrub, allowing you to quickly run around and harvest tons of the resource. In this same area, you can find Sticks, Stones, and Thatch, other early crafting materials needed to construct the recipes appearing on your crafting menu. Be sure to collect as many as you can; you’ll need these invaluable items if you want to build your village from the ground up.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy