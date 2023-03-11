Sons of the Forest is the direct sequel to the popular horror survival game The Forest and places you in the shoes of an unnamed character sent to a “remote island to rescue a billionaire.” But upon arrival, you’re engulfed in a “cannibal-infested hellscape.”

The exciting new survival game has been out for a little over two weeks, but some players, whether brand new to the series or just taking their time enjoying every aspect Sons of the Forest has to offer, are still figuring out some of the basics.

One of the most important basic tasks you’ll need to learn to survive in Sons of the Forest‘s terrifyingly dangerous world is making arrows to defend yourself with.

How to get arrows in Sons of the Forest

There are multiple ways of acquiring arrows in Sons of the Forest. Some methods are easier than others, so we’ll start with the least challenging of the bunch.

The easiest way to get your hands on arrows in Sons of the Forest is by crafting them using four rocks or small rocks, two sticks, and two feathers. Once you’ve gathered the required materials, combine them in your backpack and hit the cogwheel to create five arrows.

The next way you can craft arrows is by using a 3D Printer, which can be found in some of the underground dungeons on the island. To make arrows using a 3D Printer, you’ll need 50 ml of resin to create a single batch.

Be aware that you’ll need to return to the 3D Printer to make more arrows whenever you run out, so we’d recommend setting up a base near an underground dungeon with it if you plan on using 3D-printed resin arrows a lot.

The third and final way to acquire arrows in Sons of the Forest is by looting them from containers found all over the game’s world. This is also the only way to acquire the carbon fiber arrow, which is a direct upgrade to the standard stone arrow, providing more range and better accuracy.

To make use of your newly acquired arrows, you’ll need a bow, which can be crafted using two sticks, one tape, and one rope. To use your bow, just pull it out and right-click to draw an arrow. If you wish to change your arrow type, look down towards the ground and press “R” to swap them around.