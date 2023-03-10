How to find the food bunker in Sons of the Forest

There’s no shortage of bunkers for you to find and explore in Sons of the Forest. Whether you randomly stumble across one out in the world or you find one during a mission, the bunkers hold some of the most valuable loot on the island. But there are few more important bunkers in Sons of the Forest than the one that holds food and drinks.

Referred to as the food bunker, this specific underground location has become incredibly sought-after by fans. After all, surviving on the cannibal-infested island is much easier when you have a decent supply of food and water back at your base or in your inventory. But the food bunker isn’t easily located in Sons of the Forest, and players will need to meet a couple of requirements before they can fully enter it.

Finding the food bunker in Sons of the Forest

To start, you will need to have the maintenance keycard in your possession if you want to access the food bunker. To get the Maintenance Keycard, you will need to acquire the shovel, the rebreather, and the rope gun. All of these items are needed to reach a deep cave system near the middle of the map, which is where the shovel can be acquired. As for the maintenance keycard itself, that’s found in another bunker in between the snowy mountain and the northern beaches of the map.

With the keycard in your inventory, you will need to make your way to the northwestern side of the island. You want to head to the sandy inlet that feeds into a lake near this part of the map, as seen in the map screenshot below.

The location of the food bunker is circled in red. | Remix via Dot Esports/MapGenie.io

Near this location, you will see a cave in between several large rocks. Enter the cave, ideally with some sort of light source equipped, and follow the linear path to the end of the cave. Here, you will discover the entrance to the food bunker.

This particular entrance does not require the use of the keycard. The first room you enter will be stocked with food, so make sure to pick up as many items as possible. Then, once you’re done, look on the right side of the room to find a locked door, which is where you need to use your keycard.

There will be some small mutants in the hallway, which you can easily take care of. Keep following the hallway until you reach another room, which is where you can loot the VIP keycard and find the cafeteria area. Here, you will find even more food supplies and even the coveted crossbow.