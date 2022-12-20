High on Life has managed to become one of the most popular games this holiday season thanks to its wide release on Xbox and seemingly endless streamable moments. As many players are entering the game, there are some puzzles or features that they’re unsure how to interact with. One of these mechanics involves getting through the rapidly spinning fans across all the levels.

To get through fans, you’ll need to have progressed through a couple of the bounty targets, at least. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to stop and get through fans in High on Life.

How to slow down the fans in High on Life

Image via Squanch Games

To get through the fans in High on Life, you’ll need to ensure that you’ve at least beaten the G3 Cartel target Douglas. As it turns out, Douglas has taken control of a gun called Sweezy that has the power you’ll need to manipulate time. After beating him, the gun will tell you about her ability to slow time inside of a deployable bubble.

Once you send out the bubble using Sweezy’s trick shot, it will slow down anything that passes through it. This means that the player can use it to slow fans to make them passable, keep enemies from advancing too quickly, and make projectiles that much easier to avoid. It’s a useful tool that makes solving fan-based puzzles a breeze.

Douglas is either the first or second official cartel leader that you take out a bounty on, so you can get Sweezy pretty early in the game. Voiced by Betsy Sadaro, the character is a great pal to bring on your adventure, providing brash commentary that’s good for a laugh from time to time.

That’s all you need to know about how to slow down fans in High on Life.