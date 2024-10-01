Image Credit: Bethesda
Duckside full roadmap, explained

There's lots of new content in the pipeline.
Adam Newell
Published: Oct 1, 2024 08:30 am

Duckside, a new game from developer tinyBuild, combines ducks with RUST. Players must survive against others by building bases and crafting weapons, but at present, the game doesn’t have many features.

The basics are there, but the world feels a bit empty if you aren’t playing with others. Sooner or later, you’ll run out of things to do. The game is still in early access, though, and tinyBuild has promised a slew of content over the next six months that should encourage players to come back.

Here is Duckside’s roadmap

Duckside roadmap on a giant billboard in red ink, with a duck in a top hat standing in front
Lots to come. Image via tinyBuild
Q4 2024 RoadmapQ1 2025 RoadmapBeyond 2025
Player Feedback ImplmentationNew Large monumentNew Monuments
New MonumentMap ImprovementsFarming System
Halloween EventModded ServersFishing System
New Customization OptionsWeapon SkinsController Support
Alternative ServersWeapon ModificationsNew Tools/Items
Duck Skins/OutfitsNew Transportation Options
Player Feedback ImplementationMap Expansions and Addictions
Mod Tools

There is quite a lot planned for Duckside over the next year, with new features being at the forefront of the team’s roadmap.

tinyBuild has already specified that the roadmap isn’t a comprehensive list of everything it plans to bring to the game, and the developer wants to do even more. The roadmap is more of a general idea of the direction tinyBuild wants to take the game moving forward, with additional features being added based on player feedback and suggestions.

Sometime in October, we should get a Halloween event—whatever that means. Details on what each section of the roadmap might introduce are scarce. If we had to guess, the update is likely going to change aspects of the map and add some seasonal items and crafting items for players’ bases.

There are also plans before the end of 2024 to add some new servers and customization options, but outside of that, most of the meat of new features and content will be saved until 2025.

Map Improvements, events, and Farming systems are among the things being touted in future updates and, in our opinion, they’re things the game drastically needs. Most of the map feels barren, and introducing in-map events, like Rust, which force players to swarm to an area when high-tier loot spawns, could create much-needed chaos to force players out of their homes.

Farming is also a feature players need right now. The only way to get food is by finding bushes and stocking up on food that spawns, which can easily lead to food scarcity on heavily dense servers. Growing your food would add a layer of base protection and offer something for the farmer ducks out there.

