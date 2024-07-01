Bard playing on lute to crowd in dark and darker
Does Dark and Darker have controller support?

Controller support is a necessity.
Jun 30, 2024

Dark and Darker is one of the many dungeon-crawling RPGs you can enjoy on PC. As it’s not on console, the hope is the developers had enabled controller support for those who prefer controllers, as well as for accessibility reasons.

Here’s everything about playing Dark and Darker on controller.

Dark and Darker controller support, explained

Dark and Darker does not have official controller support, regardless of whether you’re playing the returned title on the dev’s Blacksmith launcher or through Steam.

In a post from Ironmace on Feb. 8, the devs mentioned the goal is to port Dark and Darker sometime in the future. Although we’ve not heard further news regarding Dark and Darker coming to consoles—even though it went into early access on June 8—the devs may be waiting until the title officially launches before releasing it on consoles. This means there may not be any controller support for quite some time.

Until there is an official announcement, this is of course just speculation.

In saying that, it would be remiss of Ironmace not to eventually offer controller support for Dark and Darker given that (according to controller statistics from Steam) players using controllers on Steam have tripled since 2018. Because of these stats, Valve improved its controller functions to ensure a more streamlined experience.

So, implementing controller support would be a very good idea for Ironmace as it would quite quickly open more sales opportunities, not just for those who prefer controllers but also those who can only use controllers for accessibility reasons.

While Dark and Darker may not have official controller support just yet, if the title is eventually ported to consoles, there’s hope for support in the future.

