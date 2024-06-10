How to link your account in Dark and Darker

After being delayed for 14 months due to legal issues, Dark and Darker is now available to play for free across multiple platforms. However, many players are struggling to link their accounts across the various platforms.

If you’re one of the many players unable to connect your accounts, there’s some good news and some bad news.

Linking accounts in Dark and Darker, explained

We still have to wait for the feature. Image via Ironmace

You cannot link your accounts in Dark and Darker at this time. According to the official Frequently Asked Questions page on Ironmace, platform linking hasn’t been fully implemented and is still in development.

Sadly, the devs have not mentioned when platform linking will become available. In a news release on June 7, the devs stated players would have to “wait a little bit longer” to get cross-play across multiple PC platforms because “early adopters should not be required to re-purchase the game on another cross-play PC platform.” So, if you’re playing on Blacksmith, the developers’ official launcher, the devs ask that you continue playing via Blacksmith until the team announces the release of platform linking.

However, if you want to create a new character on Steam or the Epic Games store, you can—but you must delete these characters later when linking to your Blacksmith account becomes available, which isn’t ideal.

This isn’t so much of an issue if you are now just diving into Dark and Darker because it’s now free-to-play, and you can choose where which platform you’d like to play on. But if you purchased Dark and Darker when it was initially revealed, this situation is more problematic because you paid money, and it’s now free across all platforms.

While you should be able to link to Steam or your Epic Games account to play across platforms, it’s not possible at the moment, but this feature is in the works and should be released soon.

